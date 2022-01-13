Visit Central Florida will host Caturday Kitten Cuddle & Adoption Event, benefiting SPCA Florida on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Florida’s Visitor Information Center, 101 Adventure Court, Davenport. For a $5 donation, visitors will get five minutes of kitten cuddling. Kittens will be available for adoption after 1 p.m. All of the proceeds will go to SPCA Florida. Visiting pets (other than kittens brought by SPCA Florida) are not permitted to attend this event. Cash and credit cards will be accepted. If you have questions about Caturday call, 863-420-2586.
SPCA Florida is located in Lakeland and exists to eliminate animal suffering and to engage the community in the welfare and well-being of animals. It services include: adoption center, pet surrender, foster and medical center. SPCA Florida is a no-kill organization.
Year round, Visit Central Florida’s Visitor Center in Davenport hosts events that appeal to locals and visitors alike. They showcase local artists and their merchandise in addition to farmers and local organizations.
Inside the Visitor Center, explore Central Florida-themed gifts and novelties, children’s toys and citrus themed souvenirs. Visitors can sample fresh orange juice made by sample locally roasted coffee from Haven Coffee Roasters.
]Staff at the Visitor Center is known to share their knowledge of Polk County’s attractions, accommodations, special events, unique restaurants, outdoor fun, shopping and more. The Visitor Information Center is open 7-days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Make time to stop by the Visitors Center on the Jan. 29 for some kitten cuddling. Caturday just may become your favorite day of the week.