The City of Davenport Police and Fire Departments held their first award ceremony on July 8 at the Tom Fellows Community Center.
The event celebrated the exemplary dedication and outstanding achievements of Davenport Police and Fire personnel, culminating in the recognition of the Police Officer of the Year and Firefighter of the Year.
The Lifesaving Award was given to the following police officers: Octavious Taylor, Elliott Pacheco, John Drage, Lauren Shpigler, Sergeant Steve Baggett and Sergeant Isael Luna by Chief Steve Parker.
Officers Luna and Ervin Gay received Meritorious service medals.
Taylor, Luna and Reyna Castro received chief’s commendations.
The Police Officer of the Year was awarded to Shpigler who has demonstrated exceptional courage, professionalism, and leadership throughout the year. Her citation read: Shpigler’s relentless dedication to upholding the law, maintaining peace, and protecting the citizens of Davenport is truly commendable. This recognition is a testament to her commitment to duty and their unwavering devotion to serving and safeguarding our community.
The Officer of the Year begins with a quarterly department nomination. An awards committee reviews all the quarterly nominations and nominates the high honor.
Firefighter Brent Zanca was honored with the Fire Chief’s Award from Chief J.T. Torrance.
“Zanca has exhibited exceptional valor, expertise, and a profound commitment to preserving life and property,” said Torrance. “His tireless efforts, whether battling fierce blazes or responding to emergencies, have consistently showcased their unwavering bravery and selflessness.”
The firefighters also voted Zanca as Firefighter of the Year.
“This isn’t really a me award,” said Zanca. “This is a B-shift award. We are more like brothers. It’s easy to come to work every day when you come to work as a family.”
“As we honor the Police Officer of the Year and Firefighter of the Year, we also recognize the collective efforts of all our police officers and firefighters,” said Torrance. “Every day, they exhibit unwavering dedication and a strong sense of duty, working tirelessly to keep our community safe. We commend their sacrifices and express our deepest appreciation for their commitment.”
The guest speaker was Osceola County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Steven Moser.
Mayor Brynn Summerlin closed out the ceremony.
“Ladies and gentlemen, you’re all winners,” said Summerlin. “You guys bring that professionalism to work every day. You all do a great job. It makes me proud to be a resident of Davenport. It makes me proud to be on the commission because I know we have very professional people. And our police and fire department we have phenomenal leaders.”