Zachary Kirkland looked with admiration at the banquet hall full of people dancing in 50s style poodle skirts, black leather jackets and saddle shoes who showed up to support the fifth anniversary of the Silly Socks Saturday fundraiser on July 24.
Kirkland, 19, founded the organization, now a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit that donates hundreds of gift bags stuffed with colorful socks and other gifts to children in hospitals.
The project started when he was an eight-grade student at Bok Academy in Keri Richards’ class. She had given her class a project – to launch an activity that would give back to the community.
“The idea was what kids could do to give back to the community and what kids are able to do for the people around them,” he said.
“At the time, I had different family members and friends who were in and out of the hospital, and the one way they would always try to alleviate the situation they were in is that they would make jokes about the long blue sock that you would get in the hospital,” he said.
“I wanted to give back to people my age at that time – kids in the hospital – and see how I could make their stay at the hospital easier and better. I took my idea and kind of ran with it.”
At first, he launched three consecutive bowling fundraisers.
“This is my second Sock Hop,” he said. “This has been a much better event for us in terms of getting the community together and having a great time.”
Besides seeing the community rally behind the cause, he notes the other beneficial takeaways for him, personally.
“I also get to see the people that I support coming back to support other people as well,” he said.
“So, the fundraisers are amazing at being able to show what I am able to put into the community and what the community has been able to put back into what I do.”
Kirkland heads back this fall to his second year at the University of Central Florida, where he is working toward a degree in computer science.
He was pleased that he was able to keep the nonprofit going with the help of his sponsors throughout his first year of college.
“I am able to see the gratification and hear the stories from the nurses and from the families of the impact that I am able to make for them. I mean, if you are rushed to the hospital, you are not packing things, you are not planning on going to the hospital,” he said.
COVID-19 has caused many of the children’s playrooms at medical facilities to be off limits.
“This gives an individual bag to a kid. They don’t have to worry about cleaning and other kids being part of it, it’s for that kid and it’s theirs. It has been one huge thing in these times that the hospitals came back and said they are so grateful for that,” he said.
Dale Bowles, whose wife, Brenda, was on the other side of the banquet hall, said his grandson was a recipient of one of the colorful bags when he was admitted to the hospital for surgery.
“It lit him up,” he said. “This is what it means to us. When they brought that in – it meant a lot to him,” he said.
The three-hour fundraiser was at Venue 650, at 650 6th Street SW Winter Haven. The event was sponsored by numerous area businesses and the Rotary on the Ridge service club. Silly Socks donates about 60 bags a month to local hospitals, usually on the second Saturday of each month.
For more information on Silly Sock Saturdays and how to donate, visit their Facebook page at