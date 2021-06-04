The 146th Silver Spurs Rodeo will be hosting its annual summer June event and fans will be treated to seven of rodeo’s traditional events: bull riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, women’s barrel racing, steer wrestling, and team roping.
Plus, for the first time at the Silver Spurs Rodeo, there will be a breakaway roping event. Breakaway roping is a variation of calf roping where the calf is roped but not tied. As soon as the rope breaks off their saddle, the clock is stopped. This is the second Silver Spurs Rodeo event for the women of rodeo, the first being barrel racing.
It will be at Osceola Heritage Park/Silver Spurs Arena,1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5, at 7:30 p.m. (both nights).
Part of the Silver Spurs Rodeo tradition includes junior barrel racing and junior bull riding events, featuring young rodeo stars who are ready to get their career started in the Silver Spurs Arena. Plus, the Silver Spurs Riding Club is bringing back everyone’s favorite before each performance, ‘mutton bustin’ (a sheep riding event for the kids)!
“Every summer, the Silver Spurs Rodeo is how our community kicks off the summer break from school, highlighting our local youth in bull riding, barrel racing, and Quadrille,” said Chris Baker, Big Boss of the Silver Spurs Rodeo. “We have been celebrating this tradition since 1944 in Osceola County. We hope you will join us for one of the longest-running traditions east of the Mississippi.”
Tickets are $20 per adult and kids 10 and under are free.
For the June Rodeo only, all active and retired military receive free admission when showing proof of military service at the box office.
All donations go directly to organizations in Osceola County for scholarships, cancer support, veteran needs, and more. All donations are greatly appreciated and can be made on our tickets page.
For more information on how to purchase tickets and rodeo guidelines for a safe rodeo, go to www.silverspursrodeo.com.