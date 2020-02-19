HAINES CITY — The name Ribs on the Ridge can be a bit deceiving, since it only reflects the barbecue portion of the popular event.
And while, yes, there is plenty of tasty food for attendees — there’s so much more for all ages to enjoy.
Haines City’s annual Ribs on the Ridge event will be held Friday, Feb. 21, from 5 - 9 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Lake Eva Park.
This year’s event is headlined by Sister Hazel, a platinum-selling alternative rock group whose chart-topping “All For You” was one of the biggest songs of 1994.
“We couldn’t be any more excited to host Sister Hazel,” said Haines City Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Ryan Ritchie. “They originated in Gainesville, so there’s a connection to the state. … Haines City is hosting a band that has been called ‘one of the Top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years’ by Performing Songwriter Magazine. They have been on several billboard charts throughout their careers and have an incredible following.”
According to Ritchie, Ribs on the Ridge expects to host around 5,000 residents and visitors during the two-day event.
“Ribs on the Ridge continues to grow through partnerships like Miracle Toyota, Balmoral Resorts, Proflex and Visit Central Florida,” Ritchie said. “Without their continued support, we couldn’t do what we do for our community. It is a team effort from the City Commission, City Administration, Police and Fire Departments — as well as our Parks and Recreation staff, who work tirelessly to coordinate an event of this magnitude.”
Again this year, the event partners with kidsPack, a non-profit organization with the mission of feeding homeless or hungry children in 31 Polk County public schools.
In Polk, Hillsborough and Hardee counties, kidsPack feeds 1,700 children in 73 different schools by sending home an evening meal and food for every meal on the weekends.
But, of course, Ribs on the Ridge is also about barbecue and has been for the past 12 years.
“This event brings teams from all over the southeast, competing for bragging rights on who has the best BBQ,” Ritchie said.
The free two-day event is sanctioned through the Florida BBQ Association and will bring professional and backyard teams from across Florida and other states to compete for cash prizes and trophies.
“The annual Ribs on the Ridge is a signature event in our community,” said Deric Feacher, City Manager for Haines City. “You don’t want to miss it. If you are looking for great barbecue, music and family activities, this is the place to be.”