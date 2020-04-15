HAINES CITY — Darren Joseph had a plan for his life.
A senior at Ridge Community High School, he was scheduled to graduate in May. He was excited, friends recall, about the next step in his plan: enlisting in the United States Air Force this summer.
Tragically, Darren will not be able to see his plans through.
On April 5, his father, Mark Joseph, called 9-1-1 to report the murder of his sons — Darren, 18, and his 14-year old brother, Markus Joseph. Mark Joseph also explained that he had killed his wife, Marie Joseph. He then told the dispatcher that he intended to shoot himself and the door would be unlocked.
Upon arrival at the residence, Haines City police officers and Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies made entry into the residence and found all four family members dead — all from apparent gunshot wounds to the head. Marie Joseph also had an additional gunshot wound to her shoulder.
Since the murder-suicide, there has been an outpouring of grief and sympathy by the Ridge Community High School community — from both students and teachers.
By all accounts, Darren was one of the good students: smart, responsible and thoughtful.
He spoke of his goals to one of his teachers and mentors, Jamar Franklin.
“Darren was an extraordinary student,” Franklin recalled. “He had multiple plans for his life. He was very intelligent and personable and was very helpful to his younger classmates.”
Darren had been nominated for a Silver Garland Award in Foreign Language. The Silver Garland Awards are presented at the end of every school year by The Ledger to outstanding seniors around the county in various categories.
The nomination by his Spanish II teacher, Jessica Ortiz, highlighted Darren’s natural leadership abilities.
“I had the pleasure of teaching Darren Joseph in his 12th grade Spanish II class at Ridge Community High School,” Ortiz wrote. “From the first day of class, Darren impressed me with his ability to articulate difficult Spanish concepts and texts, his passion for reading, writing, creative expression and how Darren likes to help his classmates in the classroom. He shows a continuous positive attitude toward peers, teachers, and whatever task is assigned. ... He is a role model to others and his talents complement well his efforts and attitude.”
Darren Joseph was known to stop in the hallways and greet his teachers between classes.
“(Darren) would, without fail, wish me a great afternoon and always was endearing himself to teachers in my hallway and especially to his peers in English class,” explained Juanita Schnoor, an English IV Honors teacher at RCHS. “He encouraged us all (teacher and peers alike).”
Angela Yopp, an Advanced Placement Language and Composition teacher agreed. “He was well-liked by his peers and was a leader in and out of the classroom due to his infectious nature,” she said. “I will miss his ‘hellos’ in the hallway.”
Chirag Patel, a pre-calculus teacher, reiterated the sentiments that seem to be a consensus among Ridge’s faculty.
“On his way to my class, I have always seen him stop by other teachers standing at the doors and shake their hand, and ask them, ‘How are you doing?’” Patel said. “He made time to talk with his teachers in the hallways between classes. He was a great student and a great human being.”
At only 18, it seems that Darren made a positive impact on many of the people he met.
“Rare is the person who leaves this world and has those who remain heaping nothing but near-universal praise upon him,” Franklin said.
Darren was also an Academy Ambassador for Ridge Community’s Construction Academy.
By request of Ridge Community High School’s community of students and teachers, a memorial on the school marquee shines bright in honor of Darren Joseph, as well as a statement on the school’s website.
“We are deeply saddened and Bolt Nation shines a little less bright with the loss of this outstanding student.”
Darren Joseph was employed at the Cinepolis Theatre at Posner Park, where his mother also worked.