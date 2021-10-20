Polk County is dragging its feet when it comes to recycling, according to the county's Solid Waste disposal guru, and a team of garbage reuse experts, and on Friday, a start-up entrepreneurial group walked away empty handed after asking the county for a $16 million launch stipend.
Ana Wood, the county's Solid Waste Department chief, said the county's only recycling about 9 percent of its plastics and other disposables.
Wood also told the county leaders that much of what is put into recycling wheelie bins isn't recyclable at all because it is tainted and should go into the regular carts that grace curb-sides countywide on pickup days.
Wood also said the county picks up about 1.1 million tons of garbage each year, with .079 million tons goes into the county's landfills and 0.35 tons is recycled wasted. “That means that only 31 percent of the residents are recycling materials that can be salvaged an sold to processors for reuse,” she explained.
University of Florida garbage experts say the state collects 47 million tons of trash each year, and has a 42 percent recycling rate.
Wood added that only about 9 percent of residents are providing reusables each year which doesn't make much profit. The recyclable materials are processed and sold to concerns that can transform old plastics into other usable materials.
The state goal was for 75 percent recycling, but the average in Polk is hovering at about 50 percent, far short of the state goal.
She also said that most of the recyclables are from other than household waste like construction materials. On Friday, Wood showed the commission old plastic milk or drink containers which she said were worth the recycling effort, while smaller drink bottles were not and neither was glass.
Glass, which Polk doesn't recycle is heavier, but lacks the purity needed to recycle it, “Contamination of waste renders it useless to recyclers because it contains chemicals that prohibit it from being reused,” she explained.
The gist of Wood's talks with the county board at the board's agenda review session was to ask for the green light to broaden the base of companies offered a chance to bid on the county's recycling. Right now, she added, only the waste haulers were offered the chance to latch onto the recycling segment of solid waste disposal, but she wants to open the field up to the processors themselves the next contract go round.
The solid waste department wants to be able to recycle 40 percent of its cans and bottles; 50 percent of its used paper products and 75 percent of it construction and demolition debris.
The biggest problem, the experts said, is that much of the recyclables were contaminated either with household garbage or with the chemicals with which they are processed. “We have to have good, clean materials to recycle,” she explained.
Those materials that are salvageable are sold with the proceeds divided between the collectors and the county.
Wood was given the unofficial go ahead to widen her prospective recycling avenues when the waste disposal contracts are up for renewal over the next year or so. The board took no official action since the meeting was an agenda review session and not a regular board meeting, but authorized County Manager Bill Beasley the change could be made under his purview as the county's CEO.
Earlier on Friday, the board told Dr. Marshall Goodman of the Community Incubators/Innovation Hubs they wouldn't write him a $16 million check to help small businesses get a jump start since they didn't have enough information to write that big a check.
Commissioner George Lindsey said the idea of an innovative center to mentor start-ups was good, but to take that kind of money from the general fund would result in other projects lying dormant waiting for funding or dying altogether.
“I'd rather have four new fire stations, parks and playgrounds for our children,” Lindsey said. “This sounds like a worthy endeavor, but I can't see it at this level. We would have to cut something else to come up with that much.”
Auburndale, Winter Haven the Lakeland Linder Airport and Haines City are all kicking in $300,000 a year for three years to help the small business brain trust launch, which Lindsey said he could support. “I could go $300,000 a year but not this much,” he said.
“I love this idea,” echoed Commissioner Bill Braswell, “but $16 million is a big lift.”
Board chairman Rick Wilson said he just “don't have enough information and we need to talk about this some more. It's a great endeavor, but I need some more research before I could support it.”
Goodman explained that the county's endorsement of the project would help his group obtain state grants to help struggling new and existing businesses and add to the county's overall economy.
Goodman had to settle with a meeting with County Manager Bill Beasley to further explain his project and how it would benefit the county long term. “But this is kind of late in the game to go to the legislature asking for money,” Wilson said, as the county's representative to its legislative delegation. “Most of that sort of funding is already pretty much set at this point.”
It was not determined Friday when Goodman and Beasley would meet and there was no discussion about what the outcome of that session would be.