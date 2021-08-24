Happy Birthday Solivita!
It has been 21 years since this master plan senior community for ages 55 and over was developed.
What else can they do but host a Roaring 21st Birthday Party on Saturday, Oct. 9, starting at 6 p.m.
Solivita is the jewel of the original developer, Avatar, now Taylor Morrison, 55 and over senior living community located in northeast Polk County. The community boasts 14 heated swimming pools, 3 heated spas and hot tubs, 17 pickleball courts, 9 tennis courts, 2 fitness centers, 1 indoor walking trail under air conditioning, 2 saunas, 3 restaurants, 2 golf courses, golf driving range, 2 dog parks, baseball/softball field, a drug store inside of Solivita, farmers market, bocce ball court, shuffleboard, horseshoes, cornholes, community garden, dragon boats and kayaks, Veterans Memorial, basketball court, billiard room, yoga rooms/dance floors, art rooms, ceramic galleries with 2 kilns, card rooms/poker rooms, game rooms, computer rooms, library with books, computers and printers, ballroom, karaoke rooms and trivia nights and movie nights (every Thursday night). Solivita University, a continuing education style program taught by residents with expertise or by invited guests with knowledge on a topic is a perk. There are also over 250 clubs. Residents are also involved in many service projects and service-oriented clubs outside of the Solivita community.
The party for this 21st celebration was originally scheduled for 2020 with a theme of Roaring in the 20’s but, like everything else, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Solivita’s 21st Birthday – 2021 will still have a Roaring 20’s theme. Tickets for this event will are on sale on the SolivitaHOA.com homepage. Adult guests are welcome. All tickets include general admission, dessert shooter, champaign toast and Solivita Birthday Lanyard. General admission is $10, drink package is $25, food plate package is $36 and drink and food package is $48. In addition to food and drink, there will be live music and dancing. Guests can also enjoy strolling and performing entertainment as well as a photo booth. Fireworks will light up the night at 9:30 p.m. This event takes place at numerous locations in downtown Solivita.
Save the Dates
• Nov. 11-13 Solivita salute our veterans weekend will take place. All proceeds will benefit the Veterans Club of Solivita’s sponsored charity.
• Veterans Day Memorial service and breakfast will be held on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11. On Friday, Nov. 12, a Bruce Springsteen Tribute Show will be presented. Tickets for the Veterans Day breakfast and Bruce Springsteen Tribute Show will go on sale beginning on Friday, Oct. 1, at SolivitaHOA.com.
To wrap up this salute to Veteran’s weekend, a golf tournament will be at Stonegate Golf Club on Saturday, November 13. Registration is between 7 and 8 a.m. beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at SolivitaHOA.com. and cost is $50 per person. Golf entry includes, continental breakfast, green and cart fees, range balls a raffle before play and mulligans and much more. Special events while playing include prizes for four closest to pin, Hole in One Challenge and first-, second- and third-place prizes. Lunch and awards will follow the event.
For more information, contact Solivita Activities at 863-427-7125 or Solivitaactivities@evergreen-LM.com.
• Solivita’s 20th Arts and Crafts Festival will be Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Solivita Village Center, 395 Village Drive in Solivita. This free fall festival is open to the public.
The Fall Festival will feature live entertainment all day as well as 120 artisan and craft vendors. Enjoy food and drinks as well as wine and beer in an art garden. There will also be a free kid’s zone showcasing arts and crafts and stilt walker.
Solivita is not your average 55 and over community. Non-stop activities and special events make this community lively and engaging.
For more information on the community of Solivita, call 863-427-7125.