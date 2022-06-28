Keep it moving!
That’s Erica Gonzalez’s mindset. This 56- year-old Solivita resident is an athlete who is competing in the Senior Games and a recent recipient of the Humana Game Changer Title – a national recognition of an athlete who exemplifies healthy aging and provides encouragement, motivation and inspiration for all seniors to start living healthy lifestyles.
Gonzalez is a competitive pickleball player and an inspiring competitor in the 2022 National Senior Games in Fort Lauderdale at the Broward County Convention Center.
Gonzalez, born in Puerto Rico, began competitively swimming at age 6 and playing tennis at age 7. Gonzalez’s family moved from Puerto Rico to Woodbridge, Conn. when she was in the sixth grade. While in school she competed in field hockey, basketball, softball and tennis.
Gonzalez said, “I was the number 1 player in tennis, I played tennis at Ohio Northern University, a Division-3 school.”
“I was playing tennis for over 40 years. When I moved to Solivita in December of 2012, I was introduced to pickleball. I put my tennis rackets down and haven’t picked them back up. Coming from tennis, I found it to be an easy transition. It was a different challenge, so it was something new. It also fit into my work schedule, as I was still working.” Gonzalez retired 3 years ago as a Senior Account Executive for a large insurance company.
There are over 17 pickleball clubs in Solivita with over 1,000 players. There are more pickleball players than tennis players in Solivita. Gonzalez explained that, “It is never too late to learn or even want to get better, that’s the key too.”
“Senior Games to me is a great venue and a great organization to promote motivating adults to stay active. You don’t really have to be an athlete to participate in the Senior games. If you can balance a ball on a paddle, I can work with you and you will be playing in 10 minutes and you will be having the time of your life after learning it for 5 minutes or just go walking. What is most important and what I try to promote with everybody around me and in the community and anybody who will listen to me you should just get out there and stay active because if you stay active, you’ll continue to be active for the rest of your life.”
“I had three back surgeries in my life. First one was from playing tennis when I wasn’t in shape in school. My father hit a drop shot and I had to go run it down and I pulled my back. The second one was when we had animals - a goat kind of pulled me. The last was when I tried to move furniture I shouldn’t have moved. These are all dumb things you do in your 20’s. That led to my three back surgeries and my physician said if you do it again, I will fuse your back. Which for an athlete it is the kiss of death. Ok, so I said wait..wait, I will be good, It is also recognizing that as athletes and as people get older we have to recognize our limitations. I am learning what I can and can not do. I am going to continue to play singles or maybe not. It is a lot of wear and tear on my knee, but it doesn’t mean that you quit. You may have a limitation so find something that works for you. That is the key to everything..keep it moving.” said Gonzalez.
“Training for the Senior Games is about staying fit. I teach about 10-14 hours a week, being on the court and working with students.”
Gonzalez is a certified pickleball instructor with the Professional Pickleball Registry.
“I am not one of those instructors that just stands and throws balls at someone I am moving as well on the court. I am trying to show them how I play with them and how I am reacting to their balls and how they should be moving. So, I take the opportunity, as I teach, to also stay well trying to tell them what to do or to encourage them to do. I also walk and do some leg strengthening and I play as well. Everything feels better when I am moving,” stated Gonzalez.