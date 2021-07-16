The city of Haines City has been awarded $750,000 in Community Project Funding to help construct a new public safety facility, U.S. Rep. Darren Soto has announced on Wednesday.
The federal grant funding was requested by Rep. Soto to the House Committee on Appropriations in May. It was one of 10 projects for which the representative requested grant funding. All 10 were granted. Community Project Funding is a new initiative beginning in the 2022 fiscal year that allows members of Congress to request funding for projects that directly benefit the communities they represent. The new public safety facility will be built on three acres donated to the city by AdventHealth Heart of Florida. It will be located along Park Place Boulevard, bordering the north side of AdventHealth Heart of Florida.
“The collaboration to bring this project to fruition has been nothing short of outstanding,” Mayor Morris West said. “We are appreciative and humbled by Congressman Soto’s hard work on this vital project and the incredible generosity shown by AdventHealth Heart of Florida in donating the land. The City Commission and our city staff will continue to work to make sure this project meets the needs of our public safety employees and our community.”
The new facility is expected to improve response times and support the rapid growth throughout the city, particularly the expanding northern portions. The facility will be used primarily by the Haines City Fire Department, but will have a community room and space for the Haines City Police Department and other public safety personnel. The city has started the process of soliciting bids for design. The project will be completed by December 2023.
“As a former law enforcement officer and police chief, I know that when it comes to public safety, mere seconds can be the difference between life and death,” Mayor West added. “With this facility, we’ll be able to respond faster, maximize resources and have sustainability for future growth.”