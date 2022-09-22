While there were multiple items on the agenda for Thursday’s Haines City City Commission meeting, it was a topic not on the agenda that possibly got the most attention.
Speeding along Haines City streets.
“Public safety is number one,” said Haines City Mayor Anne Huffman. “Speeding is an issue. It’s in the subdivisions. It’s on the eastside. It’s in Oakland. It’s downtown. It’s everywhere.”
Huffman and Commissioner Omar Arroyo commented that they had received complaints from residents concerning speeding. Vice Mayor Jayne Hall also voiced her concerns regarding speeding.
“We’re getting a lot of speeding complaints,” Haines City City Manager Jim Elensky said, adding that speeding and noise have been the top two complaints from residents for years. “The best that I can give you is that the police department is doing their best in enforcing the speed limit.”
The dais discussed possible solutions such as speed humps, rumble strips, crosswalks, unmanned patrol cars strategically parked for deterrence, decreased speed limits and increased monitoring by on duty officers.
“You don’t see them around in a lot of areas for a reason and those are regulations that we have to follow,” said Elensky in regard to speed humps. “When we do a traffic study, 85% has to be in excess of 5 mph and the surrounding population would have to agree to a speed hump.”
Elensky and his staff, along with Haines City Police Chief Greg Goreck, are working together to address the speeding issue.
All agenda items, including the consent agenda, were passed by a unanimous 4-0 vote.
Commissioner Roy Tyler was absent.
Transportation impact fees
The only old business was the second reading of ordinance 22-2015 pertaining to the city’s transportation impact fees.
The adopted ordinance, which will take effect on Dec. 7, will allow for phased-in increases over the next four years.
The fee will increase from 37.5 percent to 42 percent in year one, then to 46.5 percent in year two, then to 51 percent in year three and to 55.5 percent in year four.
Millage rate
New business included many items, most notably ordinances pertaining to the millage rate and the annual fiscal budget.
The proposed new millage rate is 7.5895 mills, which is roughly equivalent to a 13 percent increase from the existing 6.079 mills.
The proposed 2022-23 budget totals $178,174,207 and includes roughly $60 million in special projects.
“I just want to congratulate (Finance Director) Omar (DeJesus) on the stellar job on the budget,” Hall said.
The commission also voted to reopen the city’s general employee pension plan.
Current employees would have the election option between the existing 401k plan or the pension plan.
The new plan would provide a defined benefit, would add commissioners and would feature buyback options.
The city would invest 11.9 percent to match a 5 percent contribution by the employee for a total investment of 16.9 percent.
“We’re trying to give our employees as much flexibility as we can,” DeJesus said.
Land use, zoning agreements
Multiple land use and zoning agreements were also approved on first reading.
Among them was a small-scale land use amendment for Scenic Terrace School.
“This is a Polk County school district operated public K-8 lease with the option to purchase,” said Mark Rodberg on behalf of the school. “It was designed to be built to the Polk County public K-8 standards.”
The leasing option allows school districts to add additional schools proportionately concurrent to growth explosions as opposed to reactionarily once the overcrowding occurs.
“It’s allowing the districts to meet the needs as the rooftops and houses go in,” said Rodberg.
Huffman voiced concerns of traffic nightmares along U.S. Highway 17 in the area surrounding the new school. She also questioned if busing would be provided.
“I think there is 12-13 buses, and the DOT (Department of Transportation) has restricted us to a right turn only,” Rodberg said. “The parent dropoff is off White Clay Pit by way of Detour. The DOT was the connectivity of White Clay Pit to Detour. White Clay Pit will be blocked off. There will be sidewalks on both sides of (Highway) 17.”
Huffman also questioned why the school would be located so close to the existing Alta Vista Elementary and why the county would build a K-8 school instead of an additional high school. Rodberg could not speak to those points.
“I’m still bothered by the traffic,” Huffman said, before later adding that some of her concerns were addressed. “It sounds like you have done your homework with the traffic, which is what my concern was.”
Haines City Commissioner Morris West backs construction of the new school.
“I don’t have an issue with the school,” said West. “I think it is a necessity.”
The school will be neighbored by residential areas to the east, south and west, and by the Aldi Distribution Center to the north.
It is closer to SR 546 than SR 544. While it will be near the proposed industrial commerce park, it will not be directly adjacent.
“The school is a K-8 forr 1500 students,” Rodberg said. “It’s approximately 150,000 square feet…it will have a softball field, a lit soccer field, a gymnasium and a perimeter security fence…it will be a neighborhood school.”
Construction of the school is expected to be completed within 10 months, with a projected open date of August 2023.
Finally, due to scheduling conflicts with several members of the dais, two upcoming meetings have been rescheduled.
The Oct. 6 meeting was rescheduled to October 4. Additionally, the Dec. 1 meeting was rescheduled to Dec. 6.
During the closing remarks, Elensky had some positive announcements.
“My staff and I met with a subject today that is a business developer that I’m 99 percent sure will be bringing a nice business to Haines City in the near future,” said Elensky, while adding that the recruitment of the respective business was done by the city, outside of the help of the organizations, such as Retail Strategies, that the city has hired to bring in large business opportunities. “Also, I will be bringing back the Citizen’s Academy in December. I’ll have the exact dates hopefully at the next meeting.”
The next commission meeting is scheduled for Sept. 22.