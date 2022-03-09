The Haines City Rotary’s annual Chili on the Ridge, a chili cook-off competition heats up Lake Eva Park, 555 Ledwith Ave., Haines City, on Saturday, March 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to the chili cook-off, this free event also includes a car show and live band.
The public can buy a chili tasting ticket at the cost of $10 per person (tickets are available on Eventbrite). The tickets will allow you to sample unlimited chili from each team. To purchase tickets, go to, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chili-on-the-ridge-tickets-200989233207. In addition, other food vendors and a beer tent will be on-site (these vendors are not included in chili tasting ticket – cash will be required).
To participate in the chili cook-off, register your team for $25. Go to, https://www.hainescityrotary.com/_files/ugd/d7cec3_31635b7252a3420096469fbc17e4f9b5.pdf to register your team.
Each team competes for cash prizes. First place is $500, second place gets $250 and third place equals $100. The People’s Choice award winner gets a trophy.
Chili teams are expected to bring at least four gallons of chili to serve to the public for tasting and judging. Teams are responsible to bring their own tent, serving spoon, and extension cord. Each team will be provided a 6-foot table, 2 chairs, tasting cups and spoons and power.
All proceeds from Chili on the Ridge go toward Haines City Rotary and will benefit its scholarship program. Haines City Rotary provides scholarships to select students at Haines City High School and Ridge Community High School.
Sponsorships are available at all levels. For sponsorship information, contact Steve Tiner at 863- 206-9826.
Rotary is an international organization. Rotary members believe that they have a shared responsibility to take action on the world’s most persistent issues. Rotary’s 46,000-plus clubs work together to: promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, save mothers and children, support education, grow local economies and protect the environment.
Rotary’s mission statement is: “We provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders”.
Rotary’s Vision statement is that “Together, we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves”.
Haines City Rotary meets every Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. at Lake Eva Event Center, 799 Johns Ave., Haines City.