CELEBRATION – Gabe Pinheiro and Charly Vargas Bello scored second-half goals and Celebration’s boys varsity soccer team advanced to the Class 7A-District 6 semifinals with a 2-0 victory over Osceola High on Friday, Jan. 31.
The fourth-seeded Storm (11-3-3) were defeated by Cypress Creek on Wednesday, Feb. 5, in the district final.
It was a match that still stands out to Storm head coach Chad Boudreaux – even if he After a scoreless first half against Osceola, during which Celebration had a goal disallowed due to an offsides call and Edgar Guzman curled a free kick off the left post, the Storm connected twice on set pieces to outlast fellow Orange Belt Conference member Osceola.
Pinheiro scored on a close-range header with 15:27 remaining after Samer Jawhari started the play with a corner kick. Vargas Bello then made it a two-goal advantage with his fifth goal of the season, putting a well-placed header past Kowboys goalkeeper Juan Villegas with 4:43 left.
Horacio Parisi recorded his ninth shutout of the season for Celebration. Fifth-seeded Osceola finished 9-9-2 which included a 0-9-0 mark away from home.