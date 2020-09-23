Poinciana High was scheduled to open its 2020 varsity season last Saturday at Celebration, but results were unavailable at press time. Meanwhile, the Storm dropped a five-set decision to Orlando University High on Sept. 15 and two days later they rebounded to defeat Cornerstone Charter Academy 3-0.
Florida High School Athletic Association member schools had until Sept. 18 to opt out of the girls volleyball state series. Those opting out were still permitted to compete outside of the girls volleyball calendar, while teams are allowed to play regular-season matches upon elimination from the state series or if they chose independent status during the fall season.
The last permissible date to participate in a regular-season match is Nov. 14, which is when the state finals are scheduled to wrap up at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers.
Playoff rankings are not being used this season, and district tournament seedings will be determined by blind draws. District champions and runners-up will subsequently advance to regional play starting Oct. 21.
Celebration, Haines City and Ridge Community are part of Class 7A-District 6 with Durant, Newsome and Osceola high schools. Clermont East Ridge is another Class 7A program and competes in District 3 with Apopka, Evans, Lake Brantley, Ocala West Port, Ocoee and West Orange.
Haines City continued its winning ways on Sept. 17 with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-27, 21-25, 15-13 victory over Ridge Community. The Hornets improved to 7-0 with previous wins over Frostproof, Fort Meade, Kathleen, Lake Wales, Tenoroc and Lake Region.
Four Corners Upper School is in Class 3A District 9 with Frostproof, Lakeland Christian and Santa Fe Catholic, while Poinciana and Davenport-based Ridgeview Global Studies Academy are classified as independent programs this season.
Ridgeview Global Studies Academy was accepted as an application period member for the 2020-21 school year in June during an FHSAA Board of Directors meeting.
During the application period, the Explorers (who were set to field girls volleyball as well as girls and boys cross country teams this fall) are afforded the opportunity to compete against other state schools in the regular season.
Falchook notches top time at St. Cloud
Celebration High junior Jared Falchook set the pace in the Varsity Boys race at the St. Cloud Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 12.
Falchook clocked a winning time of 17:00.20 - eclipsing the second-place mark by an even five seconds – as the Storm earned runner-up honors in the 10-team standings with 74 points. Sebastian Edwards finished 10th overall (18:11.40) and Cooper James rounded out the top 15 (18:42.90).
East Ridge (80 points) turned in a strong third-place showing as Caleb Melendez (fifth, 17:36.60), Hansel Lugo (11th, 18:20.60) and Connor Carroll (13th, 18:38.80) helped lead the way.
Tohopekaliga won the boys race with 66 points.
East Ridge (134) and Celebration (135) were separated by one point in St. Cloud’s Varsity Girls race. Mackenzie Hill recorded a sixth-place time of 21:06.20 for the Knights, while Gabriella Macedo came in eighth with a time of 21:21.80 for the Storm.
On the gridiron
Haines City (0-2) traveled to Riverview High School last Thursday and dropped a 40-0 decision to the host Sharks. The Hornets opened the season with a shutout loss to Lake Gibson on Sept. 11.
Ridge Community was slated to play Lake Wales on Sept. 18, but results were unavailable at press time. The Bolts kicked off the regular season the previous week and the result was a narrow 42-40 setback to Kathleen High.
Bolts quarterback Zachary Pleuss connected with Keymari Odum for touchdown passes covering 65, 46 and 45 yards. Odum also contributed an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown during Ridge Community’s 20-point second quarter.
Tied 34-34 at halftime, the two teams combined for 14 second-half points. An interception return for a score and a two-point conversion put Kathleen ahead for good in the fourth quarter.