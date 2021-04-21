The Haines City Hornets posted a 1-2 record in pool play during the 2021 Polk County Baseball Tournament, which was conducted over four days last week at the Lake Myrtle Sports Complex in Auburndale.
Pool winners Fort Meade and Lake Region played for the Silver Division title on April 15, but results were unavailable at press time.
Haines City opened with a 5-3 comeback win over Lake Gibson on April 12 as Jadiel Alicea-Rivera went 3-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored and Anthony Torres collected two hits and two RBIs. Torres struck out eight over six innings for the win and Kenneth Armstrong pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.
A 7-1 loss to Fort Meade and a 7-3 setback to All Saints’ Academy followed on April 13 and April 14, respectively. Cody Krantz recorded three hits in four at-bats against Fort Meade, while Andrew Conrad had two of the Hornets’ six hits versus All Saints’ Academy (which used a four-run fifth inning to break a 3-3 tie).
The varsity baseball regular season ends on April 24 with district tournaments set to follow next week. Ridge Community (6.121 rating) held the No. 3 seed in Class 7A-District 6 when the Florida High School Athletic Association posted updated power rankings last week; Haines City, which had a 12-11 overall record through 23 games, came in as the No. 6 seed with a 0.115 rating.
The Bolts picked up a key district win on April 14, defeating Lake Nona 13-5. The Lions (8.218 rating) entered the game ahead of Ridge Community in the FHSAA power rankings.
Ridge took control with a five-run first inning and added two runs in the bottom of the second and four in the sixth. Kenay Acevedo went 2-for-2 and drove in three runs as the Bolts won their fourth consecutive game and improved to 16-3.
Delvin Camillo scored three runs and hit a triple in two official at-bats. Marcelo DeJesus and Alexis Ocasio also drove in two runs apiece for the Bolts, who as a team drew nine walks and were credited with 11 stolen bases.