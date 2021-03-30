The Haines City Hornets picked up a pair of fourth-place team finishes at the George Jenkins Classic on March 20 in Lakeland.
The boys team scored 82 points – only seven in back of third-place finisher Lakeland Christian – during the 14-team event. Meanwhile, the Haines City girls totaled 75 points in a meet featuring 13 schools.
Seniors Jameson Appolon (15.28 seconds) and Nathan Bowers (15.45) finished 1-2 in the boys 110-meter hurdles. Bowers added a first-place time of 40.61 seconds in the 300 hurdles and Appolon took third place in 42.68.
Junior sprinter Kiera Taylor not only led the girls 100-meter field with a top time of 12.61 seconds, but she also earned eight points in the 200 meters after posting a runner-up time of 26.17. Aquila Kerr went 16 feet, 10 inches, to win the girls long jump and the senior standout placed second in the triple jump (33-11.25).
Additionally, Wayne Jackson (40-7.50, second place) and D’Jerry Canguste (40-4.75, fourth) combined to earn 13 points in the boys triple jump. Ja’Darian Valentine (11.16) ran third in the boys 100 meters, sophomore Henry Tolliver (54.00) finished fourth in the 400 meters, and the boys 1,600-meter relay had a second-place time of 3:46.46.