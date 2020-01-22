The Orange Belt Conference Boys Basketball Tournament takes place this week as Poinciana and Celebration look to make an impact among the eight-team varsity field.
Poinciana held the No. 2 seed (vs. No. 7 Harmony) and Celebration was the No. 5 seed (vs. No. 4 St. Cloud) when quarterfinal games got underway Tuesday, Jan. 21. Quarterfinal results were unavailable at press time, but the tournament continues Wednesday, Jan. 22, with the championship and consolation bracket semifinals at Tohopekaliga High.
Fifth- and seventh-place games are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 23, at St. Cloud High, while Tohopekaliga hosts the third-place contest (5:30 p.m.) and championship game (7:30 p.m.) on Friday, Jan. 24. The 12-game tournament includes top-seeded Osceola, No. 3 seed Gateway, No. 6 seed Tohopekaliga and No. 8 seed Liberty.
Poinciana (overall class rank of 39) was 11th in Class 6A-Region 2 and fourth in 6A-District 6 with a 5.643 power rating when the Florida High School Athletic Association released updated playoff rankings on Jan. 15. The Eagles not only improved to 8-8 overall last Thursday, but they also stopped a two-game skid with a 36-30 win over St. Cloud.
Celebration, which was 20th among Class 7A-Region 2 schools in last week’s FHSAA playoff rankings, tried to end a five-game losing streak last Friday when it played at Cornerstone Charter Academy. The Storm’s most recent stretch included single-digit losses to Gateway and Orlando Freedom and a 60-48 setback to Osceola.
Elsewhere, Ridge Community’s boys varsity basketball team split a pair of overtime games within a four-day span last week. The Bolts rallied to defeat host Clermont East Ridge 42-33 on Jan. 13, and last Thursday they returned home and dropped a 54-51 OT decision to Tohopekaliga.
Ridge Community, whose schedule last week also included a 72-44 loss at Windermere High, has three more games this week highlighted by home matchups against Wekiva (Jan. 22) and Tenoroc (Jan. 24).
The Ridge Community girls basketball team travels to rival Haines City this Friday.
The Bolts, who improved to 11-5 following a 60-33 victory over Celebration on Jan. 14, sported a 6.314 power rating as of last week’s FHSAA playoff rankings that placed them fifth in Class 7A-Region 2 as well as second in 7A-District 6. Haines City, which dropped a 55-54 decision at Ridge Community on Dec. 20, ranked sixth in 7A-Region 2 and third in 7A-District 6 with a 5.947 power rating.
Varsity soccer update
There has been no shortage of exciting soccer games leading up to the Florida High School Athletic Association district tournaments.
Celebration High’s girls team clinched third place in the Orange Belt Conference Tournament, defeating third-seeded Tohopekaliga 2-1 in overtime last Thursday. The Storm, who entered the OBC Tournament as the No. 4 seed and will host the Class 7A-District 6 tournament beginning Jan. 30, visit Wekiva High this Friday.
Poinciana High finished in seventh place on the strength of last Wednesday’s win over Liberty.
The Polk County League’s Champions Cup and Alliance Cup tournaments wrapped up this past Friday at Auburndale High (boys) and Southeastern University (girls). Results were unavailable at press time, but Ridge Community High played a feature role.
The Bolts squared off against George Jenkins in the boys’ Champions Cup final, and the girls’ Champions Cup title match pitted Ridge Community against Lakeland Christian. The Ridge boys played Mulberry to a 3-3 semifinal draw on Jan. 14 as Anthony Cruz netted two goals and Leo Vasquez scored one – the Bolts advanced with a 3-1 edge on penalty kicks – while the girls outlasted McKeel Academy 5-4 in a shootout after their Jan. 14 semifinal resulted in a 1-1 tie.
Ridge Community’s regular-season schedule continues this week and that includes the boys and girls traveling to East Ridge on Thursday.
Girls weightlifting/competitive cheer postseason meets upcoming
Ridge Community, Haines City, East Ridge, Celebration and Poinciana are preparing for the start of the Florida High School Athletic Association Girls Weightlifting State Championship Series. District meets get underway this week with Poinciana and Celebration at the Class 2A-11 event (Jan. 24 at St. Cloud), East Ridge in the 2A-10 field (Jan. 24 at Fivay) and Ridge Community and Haines City at the 2A-9 meet (Jan. 25 at Kathleen).
The top six individuals in each weight class advance to the regionals on Jan. 30. Area qualifiers will either be at River Ridge (2A-5) or St. Cloud (2A-6).
The 2020 Florida High School Competitive Cheerleading State Championships enter the regional stage this week, which includes Saturday’s Region 3 meet at Plant City High. Poinciana and Celebration will compete in the Medium Non-Tumbling Division, while Ridge Community is part of the Medium Co-Ed Division.
The state championships are set for Jan. 31 (Class 2A) and Feb. 1 (Class 1A) at the Exactech Arena/Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville.
On the mat
Celebration High’s wrestling team hosts the Storm Warning Duals on Saturday, Jan. 25.
The Storm competed earlier this month at the Class 3A-District 5 Dual Team Tournament hosted by Osceola High. Celebration earned wins over Ridge Community and Bartow en route to a fourth-place finish, while Osceola and George Jenkins advanced to the regionals.