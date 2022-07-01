The Lake Wales All-Star Junior and Senior teams claimed district baseball titles recently.
Lake Wales defeated Haines City twice to earn the Senior baseball All-Star title.
9-2 and 6-3.
Lake Wales pitchers Will Kinney and Trey Goodman held Haines City to four hits over seven innings.
Noah D’Atri drove in two runs for Lake Wales. Trey Goodman and Cason Johnson also knocked in runs.
Also playing for Lake Wales were: Griffin Carson, Anthony Hayes, Cash Cockrell, Max Keen, Ashton Feagle, Cayden Austin and Hayley Alexander.
Lake Wales advances to the Section tournament which begins July 1 in St. Cloud.
The Lake Wales Juniors punched their sectional ticket with a 14-0 victory over Plant City. Keaton Kohl earned the victory on the mound, giving up just three hits over seven innings while fanning eight.
Also playing for Lake Wales: Keegan Black, Ty Potz, Brysen Woods, Kyle Watson, Lane Slaughter, Riley Blackburn, Conner Poole, Todd Daniels, Logan Stripling, Holden Black, and Myrone Jean.
Lake Wales travels to Union Park July 15-16 for the Sectional tournament.