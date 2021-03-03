SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks boys weightlifting team muscled their way past the visiting Lake Placid Green Dragons in a highly spirited and energetic match between the two teams.
The Blue Streaks placed first in all nine weight classes that had competitors, with Lake Placid taking second place in three weight classes.
129 Weight Class: Sebring Zamarion Albritton 115 105 220 and Lake Placid James Zarella 105 65 170.
139 Weight Class: Sebring Isaac Kassim 140 125 265 and Sebring Ivan Johnson 125 0 125.
154 Weight Class: Sebring CJ Dale 155 135 290 and Lake Placid Austin Sartori 125 130 255.
169 Weight Class: Sebring Luis Calderon 215 195 410; Lake Placid Clint Chilemmi 205 155 360 and Sebring Eli Bertrand 235 0 235.
183 Weight Class: Sebring Tyler Blevins 195 145 340.
199 Weight Class: Sebring Garrett Mislevy 240 225 465 and Sebring Wes Gilbert 245 185 430.
219 Weight Class: Sebring Clayton Wadlinger 250 205 455; Sebring Kadin Baker 235 205 440 and Sebring Caleb Bush 250 190 440
238 Weight Class: Sebring Jeremiah Bressard 245 200 445.
Heavy Weight Class: Sebring Luke Swaine 300 235 535; Sebring Nic Young 260 205 465; Lake Placid Nic Smith 135 115 250 and Lake Placid Tucker Conkin 110 105 215.
In a moment of levity toward the end of the competition as Luke Swaine was finishing his second clean and jerk lift of 235 pounds, Cadin Baker went up while Swaine was taking his three minute rest and lifted the 235 pounds.
This prompted the Sebring Weightlifting Head Coach Steve Berry to comment to Baker that it looked like he has been holding back and Swaine to comment that he had 20 minutes of rest.
Ironically, if Baker would have matched that total during the competition in the 219 weight class he competed in, it would have propelled him to first place.
Both Swaine and Baker failed on Swaine’s final at 245 pounds. Swaine ended the meet with the highest total with 535, 300 in the bench and 235 in the clean and jerk.