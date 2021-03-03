The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of March will give anglers the lowest rates fishing days of the month, and a typical winter weather forecast starting with minor cold fronts, one entering the state today and the second one on Saturday.
With a weak moon phase, comes a weak weather factor period; atmospheric pressure change will be minimal, the cold fronts will be minor and produce very little ‘fish adjustment activity’ if any at all, and cloud-cover will slow down feeding activity every day but Thursday and the first half of Friday.
The wind forecast predicts a strong west wind today with perhaps some rainfall, followed by a ten mph north wind Monday, a six mph east wind on Friday, followed by a twelve mph north wind Saturday, which will produce significant rainfall and a ten degree drop in temperature, and a very strong twenty mph north wind Sunday.
Friday will be a pre-front fishing day. Pressure will drop enough to trigger fish adjustment activity late Friday through Saturday morning. I’m betting the front will arrive earlier than the extended weather forecast’s prediction, which could mean an above-average fishing experience Friday afternoon and evening.
Because extended weather forecasts are almost always off during the weak lunar period of the month, “All bets are off” for the remainder of this week. It’s a Craps Shoot.
However Sunday atmospheric pressure will rise from 29.85 In Hg to 30. 30 In Hg by Monday morning, without a temperature drop, but instead a temperature increase. So if you can endure strong winds from the north and east, Sunday and Monday respectively, you will find fish in the shallow feeding areas. Pressure increase of this magnitude forces all fish into the shallows. The leeward areas of the lakes will have feeding fish in the shallows.
Again….the last paragraph is subject to the extended weather forecast’s accuracy. But remember, when the weather is hostile, the fish are too….producing a feeding melee----fish-eat-fish frenzy.
Best Fishing Days: Since the moon has entered the least influential orbit position to earth and the solar energy path, the next seven days fish will be taking their feeding-cue from the solar noon period, which occurs at 12:37 p.m. this week. And as far as predicting the best fishing day of the next seven days, Friday, right now, looks to produce the best weather conditions during solar noon.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 4:32 p.m. and the sunset at 6:27 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3-4 from 4-7 p.m. This period will move later by 50 minutes daily and remain at the same rating. By Friday the underfoot moon occurs at the same time as the sunset, however solar energy will cause the solar noon period to produce more feeding fish than the setting sun even with the presence of an weak underfoot moon. Therefore it will be the minor period.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 9:50 a.m. and solar noon at 12:37 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3-4 from 10 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (I have listed this period as ‘minor’ because I believe the underfoot moon period will make a slight difference…it could very well be the major period depending on if bright sunlight prevails instead of cloud cover). Daily this period remains triggered by solar noon and will be the major period on Friday when solar noon and the moonset occur at the same time, producing a feed rating of 4 from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 24-March 2 strong full moon, 10-16 new moon, 25-31 strong full moon, April 9-15 new moon, 24-30 super full moon, May 8-14 new moon, 23-29 super full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: I have added a “Sign-in/Register” option on the website. I invite you to register, which will provide you access to extra bass fishing content when you ‘sign-in’. I’ll publish ‘extra’ information when fishing factors changed from what this article predicted Sunday and Wednesday. We all know the weather is not always predictable three days or more in advance.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.40 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the low level 38.50’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading.
