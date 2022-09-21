Trust the process and the results will take care of themselves.
That’s a well-known football adage, and it happens to be true for the Winter Haven varsity team under new head coach James Thomson. The same can also be said of Haines City High as the Hornets continue their resurgence with Pat Herrington’s return to the helm.
The teams met up last Friday for Haines City’s homecoming game at rainy Joe Stangry Stadium. Week 4 also provided extra incentive as it marked the Class 4S (Suburban)-District 8 opener for both schools.
The respective offenses recorded modest yardage totals, but points were at a premium in the steady rain. The Hornets built a 6-0 halftime lead, only to have Winter Haven open the second half with a touchdown drive and freshman Layton Kemp’s point after proved the difference in the Blue Devils’ defensive-minded, 7-6 victory.
Winter Haven evened its overall record at 2-2 and joined rival Bartow atop the 4S-8 standings at 1-0. The Yellow Jackets (3-1) posted a 40-21 district win over Ridge Community (2-2) on Saturday behind senior running back Trequan Jones’ 206 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
The Blue Devils are scheduled to host Bartow on Sept. 30. Up next for Winter Haven is a trip to Celebration High on Friday (Sept. 23) for a non-district matchup with the 0-4 Storm.
“I told everybody at the beginning of the season that it’ll be about Week 5 or Week 6 before you see the resemblance of a team,” Thomson said. “We’re right on track and we’re right on target for that.
“I came here to build a program, not to just win games. The fact that we’re kind of winning tough ones or tight ones early is just a reward or a bonus, I guess you would say, but the thing is these kids. In my career I’ve been a head coach a long time and I’ve had maybe three groups that were kids that I truly loved and this is one of them. They’ve got a special group of kids here at Winter Haven, and I just enjoy going to work with them.”
Haines City (2-1) lost for only the third time in 13 games dating back to last season when Herrington assumed the head coaching duties. The Hornets look to rebound on Friday night when they face 0-3 Discovery High, while their next district game will be Sept. 30 against Ridge.
“My kids played hard,” Herrington said. “We’re trying to change the culture here, trying to get everything going in the right direction. We played hard tonight and I like what we see.”
Winter Haven followed up a 39-6 road loss to powerhouse Lakeland High on Sept. 9 with what Thomson called “one of our best weeks of practice.”
The Blue Devils’ lone scoring drive began after freshman Terence Rivers returned the second-half kickoff 39 yards to the Haines City 46-yard line. Winter Haven needed six plays to reach the 4-yard line, setting up senior quarterback Joseph Tarver’s touchdown keeper with 6:25 left in the third quarter.
“It wasn’t about us not being able to move the ball,” Thomson said. “It was about moving the sticks, which we weren’t able to do. We played far too many snaps behind the sticks and those are things that we’ve got to fix.”
“Winter Haven does a lot of stuff offensively to kind of confuse you, but we did a good job with our adjustments and the kids made some plays,” Herrington remarked. “The most important drive of the game is the drive coming out of halftime. We lost that drive, and they scored on that first possession.”
Haines City’s wing-T offense likely felt the effects of missing two starters – including junior wingback Jamarius Knight – and without a placekicker the Hornets rely on touchdowns and two-point conversions. But Winter Haven’s aggressive defense kept Haines City out of the end zone in the second half, which included a fourth-down stop near midfield late in the third quarter.
The Hornets reached the Winter Haven 16-yard line on their final possession with the aid of Ke’shon Tyler’s 11-yard reception and a Blue Devils personal foul penalty. However, two ensuing plays netted a minus-14 yards and sophomore quarterback Samauri Wilson’s fourth-and-21 pass attempt fell incomplete with 36 seconds remaining.
“Not having a field-goal kicker came back to bite us,” Herrington said. “We’ve tried and tried to find a kicker but can’t find one. We had the penalty [on one possession] that put us back to the 8-yard line and we tried to run an offensive play and it just didn’t work. It was a very physical game, a defensive game. They [the Blue Devils] made plays, we made plays. It just so happened the ball bounced their way tonight.”