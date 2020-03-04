Like its fall and winter predecessors, the Florida High School Athletic Association’s 2020 spring season will see the continuation of a new system.
Whereas Florida MaxPreps rankings determined district and regional tournament seedings for girls volleyball during the fall as well as girls and boys soccer and girls and boys basketball in the winter, varsity softball and baseball are undergoing the same transformation.
District softball and baseball champions (in Classes 7A through 2A) advance directly to the regional quarterfinals this season. The remaining four regional spots go to at-large qualifiers, which is determined by MaxPreps rankings upon completion of the district tournaments.
Both sports opened regular-season play on Feb. 17. The FHSAA state softball championships are scheduled for May 19-23 at Legends Way Ball Fields in Clermont, while Fort Myers (CenturyLink Sports Complex – Hammond Stadium) hosts the baseball finals from May 20-27.
SOFTBALL
Clermont East Ridge – which reached the Class 8A regional finals against Oakleaf High in 2019 - is part of Class 7A-District 9 with Orange County foes Dr. Phillips, Ocoee, Olympia, West Orange and Windermere.
East Ridge was off to a 4-0 start this year after a 9-0 win over Mount Dora Christian on Feb. 25 as Madi Wicker pitched a shutout and Arianna Robinson, Skyler Ralstin and Brooke Theisen had key hits during a five-run fourth inning. The Knights’ upcoming schedule includes an appearance at Hernando High’s Leopard Softball Slam (March 20-21).
Celebration, Haines City and Ridge Community join Osceola High to form Class 7A-District 10.
Haines City, a Class 9A regional quarterfinalist last season, slipped to 2-1 with last Thursday’s 12-1 loss to Osceola. The Hornets started off impressively by scoring 30 combined runs against Tenoroc (13-7) and Kathleen (17-2).
Ridge Community evened its record at 2-2 with a double-digit victory at Celebration last Thursday. The Bolts also defeated Fort Meade, 9-4, on Feb. 25 as Tre’sor Eady went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in support of winning pitcher Maria Imhoff.
Poinciana is one of five schools in Class 6A-District 6 with Bartow, George Jenkins, Liberty and Winter Haven. The Eagles host fellow Orange Belt Conference program Tohopekaliga on Thursday, March 5.
BASEBALL
Ridge Community, Haines City and Celebration move into Class 7A-District 6 this season with Cypress Creek, Lake Nona and Osceola.
The Bolts nearly ended Timber Creek’s 2019 season in the Class 9A regional quarterfinals, but the Wolves escaped with a 1-0 victory on their way to the state semifinals. Ridge Community looked for improvement this week after an 0-5 start that included last Thursday’s 12-3 loss to Lake Nona and a 4-3 setback to East Ridge on Feb. 24.
Haines City, which dropped a 5-4 decision in nine innings to Frostproof in its Feb. 24 season opener, plays visiting Lake Region on Thursday (Feb. 5) and hosts a round-robin event on Saturday (Feb. 7) that includes Winter Haven, Lake Nona and Cypress Creek. The Hornets will also participate in the Disney Spring Training event at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex with games against Georgia-based East Hall on March 11 and Fort Worth (Texas) Country Day on March 14.
Celebration (a Class 8A regional quarterfinalist in 2019) played at Poinciana last Friday, but results were unavailable at press time. The Storm were 1-1 after an 8-4 victory over Wekiva on Feb. 20 as Odlys Jimenez went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
East Ridge faced Class 7A-District 5 counterpart Dr. Phillips last Thursday. The Knights came out on the short end of a 7-6 score when DP scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Knights, who also join four other schools in 7A-5 (Orlando Freedom, Oak Ridge, Olympia and Windermere) this season, enjoyed a 5-0 start following a 3-0 shutout of Osceola on Feb. 25. John Ball tossed five scoreless innings with six strikeouts, Nick Miller earned a six-out save and Najer Victor went 2-for-3 to help lead the offense.
The Orange Belt Conference dominates Class 6A-District 6 with Poinciana joining Harmony, Liberty, St. Cloud and Tohopekaliga. Poinciana, which started 0-3 with losses to Tohopekaliga, Foundation Academy and Liberty, hosts St. Cloud on Thursday (March 5).
Individual wrestling finals on tap
Results of last week’s Class 3A-Region 2 and Class 2A-Region 2 boys wrestling tournaments were unavailable at press time. The top four competitors in each weight class advanced to the Florida High School Athletic Association individual state finals on Friday (March 6) and Saturday (March 7) at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee.
Celebration High totaled 11 regional qualifiers and Ridge Community had three during the Class 3A-District 5 tournament on Feb. 22 at Osceola High. The Storm finished second in the final team standings with 157 points - only trailing the host Kowboys’ 183.5 mark – and Ridge Community was sixth with 48 points.
Celebration was led in part by district champions Kyler Peraza at 113 pounds, Jeremiah Cirino at 138 and Elijah Sankitts at 160. Ridge Community’s trio of qualifiers – Michael Edlebeck (138), Andrew Bentham (182) and Blaze Simmons (220) – were all district runners-up.
Poinciana placed fourth out of nine teams at the Class 2A-District 5 meet (hosted by Harmony High on Feb. 22) with 64 points. The Eagles qualified three wrestlers for regionals – district champions Zayveon Mitchell (120) and Quaylen Hill (285) and third-place finisher Levi Lewis (126).