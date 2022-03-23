The high school spring sports season is in full bloom.
All 10 sports sanctioned by the Florida High School Athletic Association are well underway. Girls flag football was the last to kick off its regular season on March 7 with the Poinciana Eagles – who posted a 14-7 win over Gateway High in their March 10 opener –and Celebration Storm both competing in Class 2A.
Flag football is one of four spring sports that will feature a different tournament structure this season. Lacrosse and water polo – for girls and boys – as well as boys volleyball are the others.
All four were on the agenda for the FHSAA’s Board of Directors first regularly scheduled meeting of the current school year in September. The Board of Directors collectively endorsed a proposal to reshape the postseason for those sports, including the expansion of district tournaments.
This season all teams in flag football, lacrosse, water polo and boys volleyball will be permitted to compete in the district tournament to which they are assigned. District champions, as well as the next four highest-ranked teams, subsequently advance to the FHSAA regional tournament.
Seedings for district and regional tournaments – in addition to determining at-large regional qualifiers - will be based on the FHSAA/MaxPreps rankings. This is the same rankings system that determines postseason matchups in other high school sports such as basketball, soccer, baseball and softball.
The Board of Directors also approved changes to girls and boys track and field at the September meeting. It established April 16 as the final day to conduct a regular-season event/meet.
Additionally, Board member voted unanimously in favor of increasing lacrosse rosters from 25 to 35 players. But the Board did not approve of extending the lacrosse regular season by one week.
Flag football rankings released
The FHSAA released early-season flag football rankings last week with Poinciana’s win over Gateway sending them to the top spot in Class 2A-District 9. The Eagles’ 7.364 power rating was above Harmony (5.727), Cypress Creek (2.857), St. Cloud (1.590), Osceola (-6.705) and Orlando Freedom (-10.091).
Celebration, which is Class 2A-District 5 with Orange County schools Apopka, Dr. Phillips, Evans, Ocoee, Olympia, Wekiva, West Orange and Windermere, did not have a rating as of last week based on its 0-0 record.
The Storm was scheduled to host Poinciana on Tuesday, but results were unavailable at press time.
Poinciana is also slated to play Osceola High on Thursday (March 24) and St. Cloud next Tuesday (March 29); Celebration’s upcoming schedule includes trips to Tohopekaliga on Thursday and Liberty High on March 29.
Varsity lacrosse rankings updated
Celebration High’s girls lacrosse team ranked first in Class 2A-District 7, sixth in Region 2, 27th in Class 2A and 56th in the state as of last week.
The Storm had a 6.053 power rating on the strength of a 5-2 start that featured wins over Timber Creek, Winter Park Trinity Prep, Bartow, Tohopekaliga and Rockledge. Celebration’s losses came against No. 28 Hagerty (10.802) and No. 31 Tampa Sickles (9.951).
Results of Monday’s home match against once-beaten West Orange were unavailable at press time, while Celebration is on the road Wednesday (March 23) to face Orlando Freedom.
The Celebration boys team started 2-4 with victories over Bartow and Tohopekaliga. The Storm had a -5.782 rating last week, which left them fifth in Class 2A-District 7.
Storm boys volleyball starts strong
Celebration High faces Liberty (March 23) and Gateway (March 24) on back-to-back days this week.
The Storm started 5-0 with wins over Poinciana, Sanford Seminole, Gateway, St. Cloud and Tohopekaliga. Celebration (9.985) entered last week’s FHSAA rankings at No. 23 in the state and first in District 11.
Poinciana, which also competes in District 11, defeated Gateway in five sets on March 10 for its first win of the season. The Eagles sported a -5.272 rating last week and took a 1-3 record into Tuesday’s home match against Orlando Jones.
Track and Field happenings
The Poinciana High Track and Field Invitational is scheduled for Wednesday, March 30. Field events start at 4 p.m. and the running finals (heats against time) begin at 5:15.