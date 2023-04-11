Barefoot skier Keith St. Onge’s feet are an average size 10.
However, his career was HUGE.
St. Onge, 45, coasted on his feet to claim an incredible 14 World Championship gold medals and 19 US National Overall barefoot titles, where a skier competes in slalom, tricks and jump.
KSO (as he’s known in the water-skiing world) set world records in all three barefoot disciplines and has claimed two overall World titles. He’s also won the Footstock Figure Eight National Championship three times.
St. Onge holds up his foot at his home on the edge of Lake Elbert in Winter Haven.
“Feel how flat this is,” he says with a laugh. He does not have an arch.
“Think about it,” he said. “With a flat foot you stand up straighter.”
And to a barefoot skier, form is important.
St. Onge, as well as Jimmy Siemers will be enshrined Friday into the USA Water Ski and Wake Sports Foundation’s Hall of Fame on April 15 at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland. Swivel skier Betty Bonifay of Lake Alfred, technical controller Roger Dilling, boat developer Chuck Alleger, trickster/Masterline owner Russell Gay, and show skier Matt May will be honored as Award of Distinction recipients.
St. Onge began skiing as a youngster with his sister and cousins during the summers on Lake Umbagog “in the middle of nowhere in the New Hampshire woods” where his grandfather, Don Bouchard, built a camp.
“We could always find flat water,” St. Onge said of the hideaway.
St.Onge’s cousin, Gary “Swampy” Bouchard became his coach and tournaments became a bigger part of St. Onge’s life around age 10.
St. Onge’s parents then hired Mike Seipel to coach.
“That’s what really motivated me to stay with it,” said St. Onge.
The next step was the hiring of coach Scott Gray for a week during the summer. Then it grew to two weeks in the summer.
“He taught us all the high-tech tricks. Or rather, he instructed Swampy,” St. Onge said. St. Onge learned how to turn front to back, back to front and reverse front to back and reverse back to front.
“He’s a big reason for my career,” St. Onge explained of Gray. “And Swampy kicked my butt. He’s a natural at it. He loves skiing.”
At age 13, barefooting was all St. Onge wanted to do.
“The easiest thing is passion,” he said. “I loved it so much.”
One of the more difficult parts of continuing to ski was to convince his parents to let him.
His parents, Jackie and Claude, were worried about their future investment with their son. They issued an ultimatum.
“They said if I want to do it, I have to make a commitment,” said St. Onge, explaining the conversation with his parents. “You have to train hard and allow us to push you.”
“It was fun either way for me,” St. Onge said. “We all bought in together and hats off to my parents. We were not able to take a lot of vacations. Dad gave up his father role a little bit.”
St. Onge also attributed his barefoot success in part to the carving, balance and speed of snow skiing and moving to Florida with just $1,000 in his pocket. Sometimes he paid “rent” by giving lessons.
Through it all, KSO has made excelling at all three water ski disciplines appear easy. “It takes a tremendous amount of work,” said USA Water Ski and Wake Sport Hall of Fame Chair Jeff Clark. ” You have to practice all three and stay on top of your game. He did it well and the right way. That overall mark is a mark a lot of people will never even get close to.”
St. Onge threw away all he learned in jumping to break his bad habits and started over. He solidified his tricks base and continued to try new ones. KSO was the first to do the line step over in a 360-degree turn in his tricks run. Then he completed two step overs, then three, then four…
“He committed 100 percent to it,” said Clark.
St. Onge hasn’t competed in a three-event competition in three years. He was a member of the U.S. Show Ski team that captured the title in the fall. Footstock is in the back of his mind. For now, he’s a member of the Cypress Gardens Water Ski Team with his family. His girls, including wife and champion show skier Lauren, love being with KSO on the water. The smallest child, Kix, is also skiing.
“I’m not at that elite level,” St. Onge said. “I’m still skiing, and I enjoy it. I just want to enjoy it with my family now. I’ve fulfilled my dreams. It’s like my life started over again.”