The Winter Haven Chamber Foundation, in partnership with State Farm announced the award of $17,000 in college and vocational scholarships.
During the ceremony recognizing the recipients held on June 30 at the chamber, Tiffani Gozdur, chair of the Winter Haven Chamber Foundation said, "State Farm and the Winter Haven Chamber have partnered for decades for the betterment of the community. Several years ago, we partnered to create an annual scholarship program focused on high school seniors at our Winter Haven area high schools; Lake Region, Winter Haven, New Beginnings and Chain of Lakes Collegiate. We are honored to award $17,000 to these deserving students. We cannot wait to see what you will do!"
Jennifer Fasking, a member of the Chamber Board of Directors and State Farm Credit Union Operations Manager, said, "Supporting education is one of State Farm’s Foundational Values. Education is critical for healthy, vibrant communities and access to an education helps everyone reach their greatest potential. State Farm believes in building a secure and strong future for the customers and communities we serve. That is why this scholarship partnership has been a priority for us since its inception in 2017."
State Farm agents Karen Bryan and Dan Mann were also presenters at the reception, in addition to State Representative Sam Killebrew and Chad Davis, a representative from State Senator Kelli Stargel's office.
The 2021 State Farm Winter Haven Chamber Foundation scholarship recipients are:
- Amber Disla-Borja, Winter Haven High School
- Chase Walden, Winter Haven High School
- Desean Harris, Winter Haven High School
- Don Skipper III, Lake Region High School
- Guito Mirtil, Chain of Lakes Collegiate High School
- Haley Pittman, Winter Haven High School
- Hunter Stephens, New Beginnings High School
- Jaquoi Dorsett, Lake Region High School
- Jennyca Moiseau, Lake Region High School
- Jordan Parrish, Chain of Lakes Collegiate High School
- Lilia Morgan, Chain of Lakes Collegiate High School
- Lordhija Joseph, Chain of Lakes Collegiate High School
- Morgan Dilorenzo, Winter Haven High School
- Sebastian Merrihew, Winter Haven High School
- Sean Manabat, Lake Region High School
- Shomari Phillips, Winter Haven High School
- Taryn Wright, Winter Haven High School
The scholarship criteria include graduation from one of the Winter Haven area public high schools with the intention of attending college or seeking a vocational degree or certification. The applicant must express a financial need and achieved a minimum of a 3.0 GPA. Each individual scholarship is $1,000.