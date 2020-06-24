Florida posted a 14.5 percent unemployment rate in May as businesses and workers continued to be hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.
The 14.5 percent mark was up from an adjusted rate of 13.8 percent in April, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The state initially estimated the April rate at 12.9 percent but released the adjusted number Friday.
The May rate reflected 1.412 million jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 9.709 million people.
General revenue estimate set for August
With tax revenues plummeting because of the coronavirus pandemic, a panel of economists will meet in August to revise estimates of state general revenue, according to calendar published June 19.
The economists, acting as the state Revenue Estimating Conference, will meet Aug. 14 after various panels meet throughout July and early August to analyze other issues involving state revenue and spending.
General revenue, which includes sales-tax money, plays a critical role in funding programs such as schools, health care and prisons. The periodic estimates are closely watched, with lawmakers using them in making budget decisions.
State forests going to ‘cash-free’ system
State forests are going to a “cash-free” system as a precaution against the coronavirus.
The Florida Forest Service announced June 22 that an online, cash-free system has been set up as recreation areas reopen.
“Cash will no longer be accepted for Florida State Forest recreation sales,” a news release from the forest service said. “Checks and money orders will be accepted for miscellaneous items that are not available for purchase online.”
Purchasing passes or making reservations for campsites will require going to FloridaStateForests.ReserveAmerica.com or calling 1-877-879-3859, according to the news release.
Starting Wednesday, June 24, annual off-highway vehicle passes, which cost $75, will be available for purchase for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Day-use passes for recreation areas, including trailheads and off-highway vehicle riding areas, will be available for purchase July 1. Group campsites, picnic pavilions and group recreation areas will reopen with a capacity limit of 50 people on July 10.