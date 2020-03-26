Similar “Stay at Home” orders issued by Orange County and Osceola County will go into effect at 11 p.m. this evening, March 26, and stay in effect until 11 p.m. on April 9.
The orders are an escalation in steps taken by local officials to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s our collective responsibility to take the necessary steps to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings in a statement. “We’re working to save lives, and every Orange County resident needs to stay home and adhere to this order. Other mayors in the County are also deeply concerned about the welfare of all residents, and this decision was not made lightly.”
In general, the orders call upon residents of both counties to only leave their homes for essential or critical reasons — trips for groceries or doctor’s appointments, for example. Residents can also leave for work, but both counties are also asking that only businesses which are deemed “essential” remain open during this period.
For a “Frequently Asked Questions” explanation of the Orange County order, go HERE.
For the complete Orange County order, go HERE.
For a “Frequently Asked Questions” explanation of the Osceola County order, go HERE.
For the complete Osceola County order, go HERE.
As of 11 a.m. March 26, Orange County had seen a significant uptick in its confirmed coronavirus cases to 110. Osceola County has 42 confirmed cases.
Lake County, which had 25 confirmed cases at that time, has not yet issued a “Stay at Home” order but gave the following guidance to residents on March 26:
“Lake County has chosen to reinforce personal compliance with CDC guidelines, and is asking residents to evaluate their own circumstances to determine whether sheltering at home and avoiding contact with others is the most prudent personal approach. Again, we are suggesting that seniors and those who are susceptible to illness stay at home and avoid contact with those who have been in public spaces.”
Similarly, Polk County — which has 17 cases — has taken several countywide precautions to slow the spread of the virus, but also has not yet issued a curfew or “Stay at Home” order.