This is so random.
On the very day Madisyne Stealy, 14, of Haines City decided to go to her first karate practice, she was bullied earlier that day.
“Girls came after me,” she said. “I don’t know why.”
“They had her in a corner, her mom, Elizabeth Gamez said. “It’s OK. She’s in the right place and they never messed with her after that.”
Practically nobody can defeat Stealy. The competitive fire burns bright for this teenager.
Stealy competes in karate – not just any karate, but point fighting-where she kicks, punches, reverse punches, spins, spin jumps, round kicks, hook kicks, spin hook kicks-you get the idea.
She also plays high school volleyball, softball and cheers at Heritage Christian School in Kissimmee.
She treks with her uber competitive mom, Elizabeth Gamez to Winter Garden several times a week for practice with Team Legends Martial Arts.
Two years ago, Stealy followed her younger brother, Mason, 11, to an after-school program where karate was taking place, changing her young life.
“It was interesting, and I really wanted to do it,” she said.
Now she has three world titles.
Stealy took first place last summer in the Battle of Atlanta in the age 12-13, intermediate division in the NASKA (North American Sport Karate Association) tournament league.
She won the NASKA Pan American tournament in Miami, taking the world title in her age and level.
Stealy also claimed first in the AKA/NASKA World Cup (American Karate Association) Chicago event.
In addition, she placed second in the NASKA US Open in Coronado Springs at the Disney World Florida Resort.
Lately Stealy is competing in the newly-created ISKL (International Sports Karate League) run by Team Legend Master Tony Homsani.
Competing in the new organization over the Feb. 29 weekend, Stealy owned it. She won her division, open rank and Grand Champion.
She’s been nearly unstoppable.
Once Stealy fought a male in a tournament where there was no other female competing. Stealy won.
“It was an exhibition,” she said. “I got a trophy and everything.”
No worries about the boys. Stealy is a fighting hockey goalie, covered with a helmet, gloves, feet and elbow gear, shin pads, a mouthpiece and bubbling competitiveness.
“I’m a very competitive person,” she explains. “I’ve been like that my whole life.”
You know what they say about the apple not falling far from the tree? It’s true here.
“I’m crazier than a T-ball parent,” said her mother. “I talk a lot of smack. I am the parent that I can’t stand coaching.”
Stealy is ranked tops in the USA Sports Karate League in the district, state and nation.
She’s currently taking on age 5-13-year-olds in an internet battle on Facebook Live for the top Point Fighter. The winner earns a spotlight article in Point Fighter magazine.
Stealy does have a small advantage.
Her sensei is world champion Yoskar Gamez Bautista. He is her stepfather, but she calls him dad, at least at home. Her school volleyball, cheer and softball coach is her mother.
Stealy tells her mother to just treat her like the other players. Her father is tougher on her than others at the do jo.
“Karate gave me so much more confidence,” Stealy said.
She turned those bully words into power.
“What people have said actually makes me better,” she said.
Stealy did cry in Atlanta when another girl hit her.
“She’s grown to learn to respect the hit than to let it upset her and ruin her tournaments,” de Gamez said.
Stealy is off to Rhode Island for a NASKA tournament in March, where competitors from outside the United States will be participating.
The goal is to be recognized at the at the NASKA awards banquet next January.
That’s for now.
She’s preparing for the bigger picture as she gets older.
“I’m really seeing a lot of women be very great with what they are doing,” Stealy said. “I want to be the best at what I do. I just love winning.”