HAINES CITY — Passersby on U.S. Highway 27 can easily spot the turquoise blue building that is home to Sisters Junktiques Vintage Market.
The colors and signs are much different than the ones put in place in the early 1970s. Back then, the modest advertisement let folks know it was the processing plant for Blackwelder Groves, the producer of the much-loved, fresh-squeezed orange and grapefruit juice.
But Blackwelder Groves closed in the 1990s, leaving the 5,000-square-foot building mostly empty. Then, in 2015, it was repurposed and revived when it became the home of Sisters Junktiques — a vintage market of vendor’s booths filled with unique finds galore.
From candles to quilts to antiques to restored furniture to jewelry and more, Sisters Junktiques offers something for everyone.
Richard Blackwelder’s daughters, Julie Stalnaker and Judy Brown, are the ones to thank for breathing life back into the building where his business was once located. The sisters bought the store from a friend who had briefly rented the location for her vintage market.
“We didn’t even think about it. We just did it,” Stalnaker said.
Since then, it has been a success.
Originally, the store had 22 spots for vendors, but, last year, the sisters renovated the second building to increase the number to 44.
“We have people calling every day asking if we have space available,” Brown said.
The spots vary in size and rental price but are a commodity no one wants to give up once they’ve made it in.
“We have vendors who have been here since it opened,” Stalnaker said.
The location is also home to both of their husband’s businesses. Stalnaker’s husband, Bill, is the owner and operator of Haines City Truck Brokerage. Brown’s husband, C.J., owns and operates C.J.’s Saddle Shop.
About 13 years ago, the sisters became interested in vintage marketing when they visited The World’s Longest Yard Sale – set up along the roads from Alabama to Michigan.
“We went the first time (to the World’s Longest Yard Sale) because we both had it on our bucket lists,” Stalnaker said.
Now, it’s become an annual tradition for the sisters, who depend on Brown’s husband to drive the truck that pulls that trailer that hauls their purchases. Sometimes, other friends tag along, but, for sure, the three of them will attend the sale annually.
Besides attending the World’s Longest Yard Sale, they visit at least one other sale or vintage shop a month.
“We love to go for all the new treasures we find,” Brown said. “Plus, we enjoy meeting new people and making new friends along the way.”
Every once in a while, they run across a once in a lifetime find. Stalnaker remembers her find vividly — it was in Kentucky during the World’s Longest Yard Sale. She found a farm table she estimates is about 100 years old at a price she couldn’t pass up.
For Brown, she has a collection of precious finds that she continues to add to: industrial style light fixtures. She and her husband are in the process of building a new Quonset-style home where she plans to put them to use.
Quarterly, the business hosts a Sip and Shop to increase sales for their vendors. Many of the vendors will be on-hand offering discounts.
Black Friday – the location will open at 9 a.m. on Nov. 27 - is also a big day for the market.
“Many of the vendors will be offering even deeper discounts, and there will be a lot of new Christmas items for sale then, as well,” Stalnaker said.
The shop is located at 31549 U.S. 27 in Haines City.
For more information, visit their SistersJunktique Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SistersJunktiques.