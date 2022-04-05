The 48th annual Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo is flying into Lakeland until April 10 at Lakeland Linder International Airport and is the second largest airshow in the world. Headliners include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team and there will be a packed schedule with more than 500 aviation-focused exhibitors and workshops.
“It’s the spring break for pilots,” said Carol Cali, media and public relations for Sun ‘n Fun. “And there are so many activities in addition to the daily airshow.” After watching airshow performers, stroll through acres of military, vintage, Warbird and homebuilt aircraft or attend an aviation educational forum to educate pilots and maintainers about safety and other topics.
“The aviation community is coming together and this has grown into one of the largest and most successful aviation events on Earth,” she said. They are expecting 225,000 visitors.
Airshows are from 1:30 to 5 p.m. and some evenings include nighttime shows from 7:15 to 9:30 p.m. The evening shows will also include a drone demonstration from Great Lakes Drone Co. Along with the Thunderbirds and Thunderbolt demonstration team, other performers include: Greg Koontz, Rob Holland, Adam Baker, David Martin, the Phillips 66 Aerostars, Aeroshell, Chuck Aaron, Kevin Coleman, the Socom Para-Commandos and many others.
“This will be the USAF Thunderbirds first appearance since 2016,” Cali said. “In addition to the Thunderbirds, we’ll have the A-10 Thunderbolt and the C-130 Globemaster (aka Moose). Also, a B-1 Bomber will be on static display and make a pass upon arrival.”
A beautiful early morning hot air balloon launch will be Saturday between 6:30 and 8 a.m. There will also be some daily demonstration flights by commercial firms starting at 7 a.m. If you take part in the Lakeland Airport 5K run, you can gaze at the hot air balloons Saturday morning.
With STEM programs taking off in schools, Sun ‘n Fun will offer an aerospace educator’s workshop Saturday for all K-12 teachers. It will be jam packed with ideas and activities to use in classrooms. The cost is $20.
Bring the kids to the event and they can enjoy a movie night, car show or bring them to the kids zone. Sun ‘n Fun honors Veterans and they can enjoy some benefits at the show with displays, a welcome tent, war reenactors, Veteran services and more.
Sun ‘n Fun tickets are still available online or can be purchased upon arrival. Daily general admission for adults is $45 per day, youth $20 per day and six and under free. Florida residents receive a discount: Saturday and Sunday admission is only $45, youth $20 or Sunday only for $30 and $10. Attendees can also buy weekly tickets: $170 per adult, $70 per youth. Add on preferred seating for an extra $25 per ticket. Parking is $10 per day.
Sun ‘n Fun Fly-In, Inc. is a nonprofit that supports many year-round events. Proceeds are the primary source of funding for the Aerospace Center for Excellence. The Center is nationally recognized as a leader in STEM-related and aerospace education through its learning centers, outreach programs, scholarships and summer camps. The Center is also home to the Florida Air Museum, Florida’s Official Aviation Museum and Education Center and the Lakeland Aero Club. The Center is the leader in producing licensed teen private pilots and its youth programs engage more than 50,000 students each year.
“This is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Aerospace Center for Excellence,” said Cali. “This year, donations will fund a new media center so that the education programs created and delivered at the Skylab Innovations Center can be shared around the world.” During the week, those wanting to attend the Center’s summer camp can sign up with a 50 percent savings.
For more information and details on this event head to www.flysnf.org.