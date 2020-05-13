Suncoast Credit Union, Florida’s largest credit union, announced May 4 that it will donate $25,000 to the Polk State College Foundation, with $20,000 of the generous gift designated for scholarships.
The remaining $5,000 will assist students who are experiencing financial hardships because of the coronavirus public health emergency.
“This generous donation came in at a time when it’s needed most,” Polk State President Angela Garcia Falconetti said. “The Foundation’s emergency scholarships are in high demand because of COVID-19 and this contribution will allow us to continue to give students the hand up they need to stay on course of their dreams of obtaining college degrees.”
The Polk State College Foundation provides approximately $1.5 million in student scholarships each year and, since 2007, has awarded more than $946,000 in emergency scholarships to students who have encountered unexpected life circumstances that would have prevented the completion of their academic goals.
Suncoast Credit Union’s contribution to the Polk State College Foundation is a portion of Suncoast’s million-dollar donation to provide economic relief to those affected by COVID-19 in the communities the credit union serves.
“While we are focused on supporting our members financially, we feel a moral obligation to support other basic needs during this very challenging time. We admire and are inspired by other charitable organizations who are providing relief through private donations like ours,” said Suncoast Credit Union President and CEO Kevin Johnson.