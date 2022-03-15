Penny Anderson was running out of options. The sedan she owned made it too hard to navigate transporting her special needs son, Symari. Confined to a wheelchair, the 18-year-old lives with challenges of Norrie Syndrome, epilepsy, and blindness. He is confined to a wheelchair and needs constant care.
She had some cash saved specifically to purchase a van but not near enough. So, she set about contacting foundations and other organizations set up to assist people in need. Phone call after phone call she was told no to her requests of financial assistance. But when she reached the Sunshine Foundation the answer was different.
“Sunshine Foundation helped me out tremendously. They helped me purchase the van and I am so grateful and thankful for them,” said Anderson.
Sunshine Foundation’s sole purpose is to answer the dreams of chronically ill, seriously ill, physically challenged and abused children ages three to 18, whose families cannot fulfill their requests due to financial strain that the child’s illness may cause, according to the website.
Sunshine Foundation answers dreams to children with life-long chronic conditions such as: spina bifida, cerebral palsy, severe profound autism, and Down syndrome. The non-profit provides a Dream Come True for children that may be turned away from other wish-granting organizations that require a life-threatening or critical diagnosis.
“We are different in that we work with children who have a life-long chronic condition whereas other foundations like Make A Wish work with those who are critically ill,” said Rich Mergo, director of Development, Sunshine Foundation.
According to Mergo, there are currently about 200 children on the foundation’s waiting list and that’s about where it stays.
“Anyone can refer a child – the family, a physician – and they can live anywhere in the United States,” he said.
The foundation relies on the generosity of donations from individuals and corporations to make these dreams a reality and some companies sponsor children with specific wishes.
Sunshine Foundation was able to answer Symari’s “dream come true” by donating the money needed to purchase the family van.
“God has been helping me get through this,” Anderson said. “We also thank everyone that donated and made our lives much easier. We are so grateful and blessed. You made our dreams and prayers come true.”
Sunshine Foundation Village is in Davenport and which, because of its proximity to the theme parks, makes it easier to grant wishes to those involving Mickey or LEGOLAND. Since it opened in 1990, it has welcomed more than 21,000 children who, after they enjoy a day at the theme park, are able to relax at a themed cottage in the village.
Opened in 1976, Sunshine Foundation was the first wish-granting organization in the country. More than 80 percent of monies received goes directly to programs that benefit the children.
The annual fundraising gala for the Foundation will be held in October. For more information, visit sunshinefoundation.org.