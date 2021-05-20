Polk County Public Schools retiring Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd gave an emotional final Superintendent's Report during her final school board meeting May 11.
“In just a few days I will watch the class of 2021 - my last graduating class - walk across the stage and enter the next chapter of their young lives,” Byrd said.
The superintendent said she spent a bittersweet Mother's Day with her mother given that Byrd's father passed away alone after being infected with the COVID-19 virus.
“My dad was really looking forward to the day I retire,” Byrd said. “He was excited when I told him.”
Byrd thanked her husband, Jason, and her children.
“To my husband and children, I want to thank them for their patience and sharing me with over 100,000 students over 33 years,” Byrd said. “My husband will never have to eat dinner alone as I walk in the house at 9, 10 o'clock at night after working late for the community of Polk County. I thank you for allowing me to do the work that I was placed here to do. None of us are perfect, but all we can do is our very best to make it better. I'm looking forward to releasing the pause button in life so that I can enjoy my family.”
Byrd said she hoped she left the school system better than where it started toward the end of her report. After, everybody attending the school board meeting, even a few people who drove from outside Polk County to complain about masks in schools, even they gave Byrd a standing ovation.
The school board members gave Mrs. Byrd a bouquet of flowers and some luggage.
During a drive by retirement celebration the following day at Horizons Elementary in Davenport, Jason Byrd was asked where he, his wife and children were going first on vacation.
“We have been so busy that we have not gotten to that point yet,” he replied.