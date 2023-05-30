Headline: Survey says Four Corners a favorite spot for SunRail extension
STAFF REPORT
The Florida Department of Transportation, in conjunction with MetroQuest, received nearly 5,000 responses to its recent survey regarding the potential for SunRail locations in Polk County.
The survey showed that an overwhelming 98% of respondents favor extending SunRail into Polk County.
“We’ve been saying for quite a while now that Haines City is an ideal location for a SunRail expansion station,” said Haines City Manager Jim Elensky. “Obviously, the survey results indicate that several others feel the same way we do.”
While responses ranged across all age groups, the greatest concentration of respondents were between 26 and 55-years old, with the 36 to 45-year-old age group leading all categories.
Respondents were from Lakeland, Haines City, Davenport, Winter Haven, Auburndale, Lake Alfred, Bartow, Lake Wales, Kissimmee and Mulberry.
Haines City and Davenport grabbed the first and third, respectively, preferred locations for new Sunrail locations.
“We would love to be in the first wave of added stops in SunRail’s proposed expansion into Polk County,” Elensky said. “If SunRail decides to move forward, Haines City will be ready.”
Davenport agrees.
“The growth is here, and is just going to continue,” said Davenport City Commissioner Donna Fellows-Coffey. “And with growth, inevitably, comes traffic congestion. Adding lanes and roads helps but that takes time, and it’s not the end-all answer. Increased traffic congestion is a major issue for our residents and it’s going to take a multi-pronged approach to combat it. That approach has got to include mass transit, and landing a SunRail expansion station in Davenport would make a significant impact.”
Lakeland (second), Auburndale (fourth) and Lake Alfred (fifth) were also popular choices.
The survey also showed that Central Orlando and Winter Park was the most popular destination choice for potential SunRail travel out of Polk County.