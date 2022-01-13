The first Taste of Davenport will be held Saturday, Feb. 5. From 6 to 8 p.m. at the Tom Fellow Community Center, 207 N. Boulevard West, Davenport.
The city of Davenport is looking to have 20 to 25 different restaurants participating in this event. Food stations will be set up around the perimeter of the banquet hall with the center set-up to accommodate round and high top tables for 150 attendees. This is an opportunity to sample local cuisine in this new community center. This is also a fantastic opportunity for local eateries to make a name for themselves showcasing their specialties.
Tickets are $25 for the tasting tour of Davenport. If you are a local restaurant that is interested in participating or would like to purchase a ticket contact, Josh Hicks at jhicks@mydavenport.org or call, 863-1130, ext. 149.