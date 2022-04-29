Car and truck enthusiasts – here’s an opportunity to either show your vehicle or view all sorts of vehicles - while supporting a good cause.
The Teen Driver Challenge Car and Truck Show at Promenade at Sunset Walk, 251 Margaritaville Blvd., Kissimmee, will be Saturday, May 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. It will be a day of cars, trucks, family fun-and fundraising. The fundraising will support the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Teen Driver Challenge.
The event will include watching the seat belt convincer demonstration; view a vehicle roll-over simulator; learn driver instruction courses, checkout the Sheriff’s Office helicopter and SWAT vehicles on display and view drug and street racing seized vehicles. There will be K-9 demonstrations throughout the event. Adding to the festivities will be a live band and a D.J. The free outdoor event will be held rain or shine.
Participation in the car show is $20 for VIP parking and $10 for show car parking. To purchase tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/teen-driver-challenge-car-truck-show-tickets-231924401127.
Vehicles will be awarded top 10 car and truck trophies. Attendees will be able to participate in 50/50 raffles.
The Teen Driver Challenge is an advanced driving course designed to provide young drivers with the knowledge and hands-on experience which will reduce the chances of being involved in a crash. The 10-hour program will include a block of instruction in the classroom and a block of vehicle operations is offered free to all teens between the ages of 15 and 19.
To register a teen in the 10-hour training program, go to https://osceolasheriff.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/TeenDriverPackage2021_1029.pdf.
Submit an application via email to soteendriver@osceola.org or drop it off at the front desk of the Sheriff’s Office, 2601 E. U.S. Highway 192, Kissimmee, or call the Teen Driver Challenge line at 321-697-4413.