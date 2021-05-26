Taylor Stuart 15, a freshman at Cypress Creek High School in Orlando, created a service project called “Sunshine Packs.”
These activity packs include different games, activities, toys, plus a special Sunshine Activity book that she designed for children served by the Sunshine Foundation. Taylor is a volunteer with the All-Volunteer Sunshine Foundation Central Florida Chapter and the Sunshine Foundation Dream Village in Davenport.
Taylor says, “I am extremely passionate about the Sunshine Foundation charity and helping spread sunshine to children all over the country.”
The Packs of Sunshine by Taylor Stuart service project was originally created in 2020 in preparation to compete in the National American Miss Florida Pageant and as a way to continue giving back to the community and to connect with the Sunshine Foundation dreamers. With her reign as Miss Florida Jr. Teen coming to an end, Taylor intends to keep her service project going as long as there are children out there who still want the Sunshine Packs. Taylor put together this special project for children who are waiting for their Dream Come True to be provided by the Sunshine Foundation. Over 100 dreams are waiting to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The packages are put together by Taylor individually and even include a handwritten note from Taylor herself. At this time, the service project has even spread to past Dream Come True dreamers.
The Sunshine Foundation answers dreams to children living with life-long chronic illnesses and conditions, physical challenges, or the trauma of abuse; ones that are turned away from other wish granting organizations that require a life-threatening or critical diagnosis. Sunshine Foundation relies on donations and volunteers from individuals and corporations to make these dreams a reality.
The Sunshine Foundation Dream Village is a fairy-tale resort, on 22 acres located 15 miles south of the Magic Kingdom, with themed cottages and amenities accessible for the special needs of children. The Dream Village is where the children and their families stay when their dream is to visit LEGOLAND Florida, SeaWorld Orlando, Walt Disney World and Universal Studios.
Since 1976, Sunshine Foundation has spread Sunshine into the lives of more than 41,000 children in the United States, and it remains one of the nation’s top-rated wish granting charities serving the terminally ill or chronically ill.
For more information on how you can help, visit www.sunshinefoundation.org.