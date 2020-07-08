Thank you, Polk County, for allowing me to fulfill my childhood dream of becoming your Sheriff.

No one placed their name on November’s ballot in opposition and, because of that, I have officially been re-elected Sheriff of Polk County.

I am so honored to have your vote of confidence — even though there were no votes!

I am so proud to serve as the Sheriff of this great county. I am even more proud of the men and women of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Together, we work hard to build trust and partnerships with the community — and that doesn’t happen by accident. Relationship building is at the very center of what we do.

Like just last week, during the 6th Annual Fishin’ with Judd event where the Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Officers to share a Polk County favorite pastime with children from our community policing neighborhoods in the county.

Some of the kids our deputies mentored that day have never fished before and, by the end of the morning, they had baited their own hooks and caught their first fish. And you know what? Not only did the kids and their families have a great time and were able to have positive interactions with law enforcement, our deputies also benefited from the smiles and laughter as they reeled in the big ones!

Many of you have shared other meaningful stories of times where our deputies have helped during a critical situation – times where the deputies have even used their own money to buy groceries or diapers for a family in need. They love Polk County and believe in treating people with respect.

This is a key reason why, with your help, Polk County has a 48-year low crime rate. We cannot do this alone.

Again, thank you, for your partnership with us, and for trusting me to continue to serve as your Sheriff for another term. Together, we will continue to make a positive difference!

—

Grady Judd is the Sheriff of Polk County. Learn more about Judd and the Polk County Sheriff's Office at polksheriff.org.