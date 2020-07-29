Thank you to all the readers of this paper who called or wrote your Senator or Congressman, asking for help for our main street merchants.
Many of our locally-owned small business owners are struggling to survive because of the initial legally required shutdown. The current spike in coronavirus cases has caused many local businesses to go backwards in July because many of us are staying home.
We asked you all to write to the folks in Washington D.C. to help our locally-owned small businesses in this round of funding.
They heard you.
Senator Marco Rubio responded, saying: “It is clear that financial damage from the pandemic will continue to impact small businesses even as the economy reopens. To meet these changing conditions, PPP and additional long-term recovery capital must be the priority for the next relief package. I will continue to work with my colleagues on the small business task force to reach a bipartisan agreement on a targeted second round of PPP for underserved firms and for additional resources for long-term resiliency.”
Senator Rick Scott’s office also is behind helping small businesses.
“Senator Scott is reviewing every option to make sure those individuals and small businesses hurt by the coronavirus are getting the help they need. Senator Scott is thankful that programs like the Paycheck Protection Program have helped so many small businesses in Florida and across the nation stay afloat during this unimaginable time.
“But companies that haven’t been harmed at all by the coronavirus crisis should not have the ability to receive taxpayer-funded loans that can be forgiven – which takes money away from those that truly need it,” the statement continued. “That’s why Senator Scott offered an amendment to prohibit businesses who have not seen a downturn in their revenues due to COVID-19 from being eligible for a Paycheck Protection Program loan, and he was disappointed it wasn’t included in the extension.”
D-R Media has newspapers on the central spine of the state, U.S. 27 and U.S. 17, from Lake Placid to Mount Dora. We asked the congressional representative in each of our communities for their comments on the need for additional small business support.
A spokesperson for Congressman Ross Spano, who represents Lakeland, northern Polk County and parts of Lake County including the Four Corners area, says Spano sponsored a bill to try and make money available for Chambers of Commerce and expects to be, “at the forefront of fighting for small business as saving jobs = saving lives.”
Congressman Greg Steube, who represents parts of southern Polk County, Highlands County and a portion of Florida’s Gulf Coast in Venice, originally responded with the following: “The legislation you are referencing is currently in the U.S. Senate, but Rep. Steube will consider the bill should a companion come before the House for a vote.”
He followed up with a more detailed response, which included, in part, the following:
“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and it is absolutely crucial that we continue to improve our efforts in supporting their survival during this crisis. Should Congress consider any additional funding measures related to the PPP, EIDL, or other related loan programs, I will be sure to thoroughly review the standards and keep your thoughts in mind.”
An official statement from the office of Congressman Darren Soto, whose district includes much of east Polk County and the Four Corners area, was not received in time for publication, though a spokesperson indicated the congressman would continue to support aid for small businesses.
The current proposal by Senate Republicans would assist small businesses who are down more than 50 percent in revenue compared to last year. We think that is too stringent.
Instead, lawmakers should allow businesses who are down 20 percent compared to last year to also apply. Legislation should require any business that takes PPP money — this time around or the prior round — to return all the profits that business makes in 2020 up to the amount of PPP taken.
Businesses should get a hand up, not a hand out.
Thank you all for writing to your representatives. We encourage you to write them again, asking for support for our local small businesses who have been devastated through no fault of their own.