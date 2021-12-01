Haines City Parks and Recreation has several events lined up this holiday season sure to spread holiday cheer.
Start off the celebration on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lake Eva Park, 555 Ledwith Ave.
with Glitter, Glisten and Snow.
This event is Haines City’s Annual Christmas Celebration. Glitter, Glisten and Snow includes thousands of lights and a 31-foot Christmas tree. Young and young-at-heart can enjoy activities, shop arts and craft vendors, food vendors, see a movie and visit with Santa and frolic in Florida “snow.”
Sponsors for this event are Teresa Connell – State Farm Insurance, Miracle Toyota, SouthState Bank and Proflex.
Vendors interested in joining in on Glitter, Glisten and Snow can go to https://hainescity.com/DocumentCenter/View/2151/GGS-Vendor-Form---ADA---11-3-21?bidId= or by emailing the Special Events Coordinator, Abbie at abigal.hunter@hainescirt.com.
For more information call Haines City Parks and Recreation at 863-421-3700.
The celebration continues on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Beef O’Brady’s, 902 Old Polk City Road, Haines City Families are invited to enjoy breakfast and Santa Claus. Bring your camera - this is a great opportunity for pictures. Admission is included with the purchase of a meal.
The culmination of these holiday events is the Haines City Christmas Parade. The parade will be on Friday, Dec. 17, from 7 to 9 p.m. This holiday parade will have floats that will light the way to Lake Eva Park as well as dance groups, businesses, and local organizations. There is a rumor that Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there.
To participate in the Christmas Parade, go to
https://www.hainescity.com/DocumentCenter/View/2150/Parade-App-and-Rules-11-3-21---ADA?bidId=.
Enjoy Haines City’s Countdown to Christmas 2021!