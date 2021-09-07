Municipality hires new city manager
By a vote of 3-2, the city commission in Haines City voted to hire Edward Walker Dean as the next city manager on Aug. 24.
Contract negotiations were scheduled to be complete by November.
Interim City Manager Jim Elensky will remain at city hall until Dean takes over. Elensky would retain the Haines City Police Department chief position in the police headquarters building if he so chooses to remain with the city after Dean takes over according to his employment contract.
Dean was last employed as town manager of Greenville, Florida with a population of around 1,000 residents. Haines City has a population of around 25,000. Dean resigned as Greenville town manager in July 2020. The town council decided not to accept his offer to stay on for another two weeks.
Dean applied for the job as city manager in Haines City in 2017, but Deric Feacher was selected. At the time he applied, Dean had never been employed by any city based on his resume. Dean accepted the job in Greenville with a starting salary of $26,000 shortly after Feacher was hired in Haines City. Dean was earning $48,000 at the time he resigned.
Feacher has since been hired as city manager of Daytona Beach.
Commissioners Anne Huffman and Jayne Hall voted in dissent for Interim City Manager Jim Elensky to be promoted to staff city manager. Mayor Morris West broke the tie vote.
“I have definite concerns about your ability to handle this job,” Huffman said. “I think that it will be overwhelming for you, and I think that our business partners will also have some concerns. The amount of people supervised matters to me. For you to be one of the eight (city employees in Greenville) coming to a city of over 200 (Haines City employees) is very concerning. I am not going to work against you. You have my support. But when you fall short I will be the first to let you know.”
Dean was reached by email over the weekend. He was given an opportunity to respond to Huffman's statement.
“In my 25-year professional career not only have I flourished as a city manager, but I have also produced a significant track record of accomplishments as a senior policy advisor and community liaison to four Members of Congress; Director of Government Affairs for Florida A&M University; and currently as an Economic Development Consultant to two municipalities,” Dean wrote.
“The aforementioned work experience has not only prepared me to handle the responsibilities of the city manager position in Haines City, but I also bring to Haines City access and resources so we can further develop, protect and serve the wonderful people of Haines City. Let’s give credit where credit is due and get on with the business of Haines City.”
Mayor West, Vice Mayor Horace West and Commissioner Roy Tyler said Dean exhibited the ability to help obtain federal grant money as a former lobbyist and each said Haines City residents could benefit from such experience some day.
Mayor West said many people applied for the job, and of those, choices were narrowed down to the top 12 and then the top 4.
“We are sitting in these seats to make difficult decisions,” the mayor said.
Commissioner Hall said she would work with Dean in the future even though she did not vote for him.
Greenville, in the panhandle close to Valdosta, Georgia, is located in Madison County – one of four counties in Florida with sustained poverty rates of over 20 percent for the last four decades. More than 40 percent of Greenville residents fall within the poverty rate and that the median income was $21,332 in 2019 according to a city document.
Dean's past employment appears to be primarily as a Washington, D.C. lobbyist and aide to four elected officials including retired Sen. Bill Nelson. Dean claimed that as a lobbyist he helped secure over $60 million for his clients according to his resume.
Dean graduated from Florida A&M University with a bachelor's degree in social work and Dean obtained a master's degree in African American studies from The University of Ohio according to his resume.