The Haines City Community Theatre opened to a full house last Friday, the 14, for their summer production of “The Sound of Music”.
As a huge fan of the 1965 film starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, I had high expectations for HCCT’s production.
It did not disappoint.
Starting out I was unsure. The stage is small and the seats are a collection of chairs arranged in rows, with the closest only feet from the stage.
But as soon as the Mother Abbess came onto stage singing “Dixit Dominus” I was hooked.
Jordyn Queen was absolutely enchanting as Maria, making the audience forget the smallness of the room with her performance of “The Sound of Music,”truly transporting us to the Untersberg Mountain.
Although the entire cast was phenomenal, I must admit I was completely enthralled by the seven Von Trapp children.
From their first ensemble performance of “Do-Re-Mi”, I couldn’t hold back my smile.
For fans of the movie, this production will surely meet any expectations and includes a few surprise songs and scenes for anyone, like myself, who has never seen a production of the on-stage musical.
Without giving too much away, I would surely recommend going to watch this show. Tickets are available on their booktix website, and it will run weekends until August 6.