“Meet me at The Quarter” is anticipated to be the catch phrase for the place to be in Haines City.
The Quarter can be found in a centralized area between a residential neighborhood and a busy business district in downtown Haines City. The first phase of The Quarter, The Cigar Quarter, 334 E. Main St., is up and running.
Haines City Manager Deric Feacher asked Grant Enterprises USA to come up with a plan for a professional business networking and entertainment venue within the historic district of Haines City. They took on the task and presented Feacher with a three-phase implementation of The Quarter, which will consist of the Cigar Quarter, VIP Quarter and Haines City Quarter. Each one of the venues are within the addresses of 104 N. Railroad Avenue, 344 E. Main St., suite A, B and C.
The Cigar Quarter is a craft beer and wine quarter business that will offer a wide range of alcoholic and non – alcoholic wines and beers with a relaxing cigar smoking networking environment, safe cigar storage lockers, huge walk-in humidor, smooth jazz, sounds of Motown, soft Latin music, classic reggae and a house band. Additionally, the venue will host comedians, poets and artists. The Cigar Quarter is currently showcasing the work of Athans Creations Artwork through the end of July.
CEO Anthony Grant said, “We developed the name, The Quarter, in order to rebrand the negative identification of Haines City, Oakland area which was identified for several years as the economically low income, poverty area in Haines City. The Quarter was labelled this, for the census count, which was predominantly minorities residing within this classification. How we are rebranding The Quarter name is by providing the same area with an upscale, classy, business-oriented venue which demonstrates the transformation from being identified as a poverty area to a high-end, upper middle-class area without changing the demographics.”
How are they planning on accomplishing this task? First phase, The Cigar Quarter, opened on June 14. The Cigar Quarter carries 10 of the top named cigar manufacturers in the world. To showcase minority advancement, they also carry four black owned cigar manufacturers.
According to Grant, “Our brick-and-mortar store has caught the attention of the CEO of Perdomo, the third largest cigar manufacturer in the world.”
Nick Perdomo made a special visit to Haines City to mentor the staff on how to be successful when selling and hosting on the cigar industry.
Phase 2 of The Quarter will launch in the latter part of July 2021. The VIP Quarter will provide a barbershop, a shoeshine business, a tailor, cell phone repair, laptop repair, jet ski sales, ATV sales and more.
Phase 3, launching in the latter part of August 2021, will be Haines City Quarter restaurant. This venue promises exquisite, cultural cuisine – American, Italian, Caribbean and Hispanic food. There will be a conference room and party room rentals as well as space to showcase local artists and large group entertainment.
The Quarter has developed a membership package that allows the use of credit within any of its three venues. These membership programs offer flexible payment plans.
The Quarter’s main goal is the redevelopment of its community and surrounding areas. Fifteen percent of its proceeds will be directed to not-for-profit schools. The Cigar Quarter also will give back to the community by showcasing and selling local artist’s work.
Visit the Cigar Quarter at 344 E. Main St. For more information, call 863-438-4761. Meet you at The Quarter!