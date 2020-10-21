HAINES CITY – The WAY Center will hold its 15th Annual Fall Fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Snively Ranch in Haines City.
The keynote speaker will be Polk Sheriff Grady Judd.
The WAY Center's mission is "to provide a variety of spiritual and social services for families in need or crisis."
The event will benefit The WAY Center in two ways. First, all monies from ticket and table sales will go toward the general fund. Second, LeAnn Pierce, the executive director for The WAY Center, said that she will announce its newest project and the second purpose for the fundraiser during the event.
"At the end of the evening, a love offering will be collected, and all the money donated will go toward the down payment to purchase our building," Pierce said.
Pierce said that Paul Senft, of Townsend-Senft Consulting and Insurance — which owns the building owner that houses The WAY Center — recently approached her about buying the property.
Built in 1940, the two-story building is more than 5,000-square-feet and has provided space to The WAY Thrift Shop and administrative offices since 2009.
"Our goal is to have raised $50,000 by Dec. 31 for the down payment," Pierce said.
The property's total purchase price is $310,000, with the mortgage being held by Senft at 0 percent interest.
Historically, The WAY Center’s fundraisers are held indoors at the Lake Eva Event Center. However, because of COVID-19, the event is being held outdoors at Snively Ranch.
"We have taken steps to ensure the safety of those at the fundraiser," Pierce said.
The event will have hand sanitizing stations, spaced out seating for social distancing, plastic-wrapped utensils and a bathroom facility with a sink for handwashing will be available.
Also, instead of a buffet, the meals will be boxed with either bottled water or tea will be provided.
The event's menu, held at Snively Ranch, home of Bill and Jennifer Snively, will feature pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw and banana pudding. Brooke Watts will lead the group in worship.
Tickets for the event, which are $50, are available by calling The WAY Center at (863) 422-2309.
Table sponsorships are still available and range from $100 to $2,500.