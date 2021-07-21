TheatreWorks Florida has announced it will be producing its first ever major fundraiser in 14 years of the company at Balmoral Event Center this fall.
The Event Center is located at 116 Kenny Blvd., Haines City. Music Theatre International (MTI) has created a major worldwide celebration called “All Together Now!" - A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre. It is its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and a way to bring all theatres together from around the world to produce and perform an exclusive musical revue featuring songs from MTI's shows, while raising much needed funds to recover from theatre shutdowns during the pandemic. Everyone will be producing the show at the exact same time (Nov 12-15, 2021). Currently, productions are preparing for show in over 34 countries. The absolute best part: Music Theatre International has made this show entirely free to license with no royalty or rental fees to all theatre companies.TheatreWorks Florida approached Garrett Kenny, owner of Balmoral Event Center, about this community opportunity and he donated Balmoral Event Center for two days with full administrative and waiter staff. The Event Center will also provide cash concessions and full bar during shows. Right then, TheatreWorks Florida handed Balmoral Event Center the show presenter credit of TWF's version of “All Together Now!”.
This musical revue features 15 slots for musical performances with 2-3 song options per slot, so theatres have flexibility with how they present the show. Music Theatre International is also providing show logos, musical score, orchestration backing tracks and all of its show resources for free. Songs included in the musical revue include: Be Our Guest from “Beauty & The Beast,” Tomorrow from “Annie,” Take A Chance on Me from “Mamma Mia,” Supercalifragilistic from “Mary Poppins,” Let It Go from “Frozen” and You Can’t Stop the Beat from “Hairspray.”
The show cast will include past and present TWF cast members as well as five local child stars. There will be an audition to cast the five children on Sunday Aug. 1, beginning at 2 p.m. Children auditioning will need to bring one to two pieces of their own music. A pianist will be provided to play for them. They will sing their song first. If asked to stay that same day for a callback, they will sing music from the score of “All Together Now!”plus learn a short dance combination. Children auditioning are asked to bring a headshot, current resume of any theatre or school productions they have been in and to dress comfortably in case they stay to dance. Auditions are by appointment only. They open on July 20. Go to the TWF website and follow directions under the AUDITION page: TheateWorksFL.org. Instructions found on the appointment calendar.