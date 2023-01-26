Provided to the Four Corners News Sun
The Haines City Historical Museum will be holding a museum meeting today featuring special guest speaker Theron Stangry.
Stangry will be speaking about his father, Joe Stangry.
The elder Stangry was a beloved football coach at Haines City High School.
Coach Stangry produced several winning teams, as well as successful players at the state and national levels.
Haines City High School’s Joe Stangry Stadium is named in his honor.
The meeting begins at 5 p.m.
The Haines City Historical Museum is located at 1001 Ingraham Ave.