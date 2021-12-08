The city of Haines City has announced that Thomas Murphy Jr. has been promoted to fire chief.
Murphy begins his new post with more than 30 years of experience in the fire service. He has been with the Haines City Fire Department since July 2018, and previously served as deputy chief and fire marshal.
“It’s an honor to continue to serve the residents of Haines City as their fire chief,” Murphy said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity and humbled by the outpouring of support from our residents, staff and administration.”
Murphy began his career with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue before spending 27 years at Boynton Beach Fire Rescue. He was promoted through the ranks of firefighter/paramedic, driver engineer, lieutenant, captain and battalion chief. He was a founding member of the agency’s honor guard and served on several special operations and task forces. Murphy holds a bachelor’s degree in criminology and government and an associate’s degree in emergency medical services. In February 2019, he became a graduate of the Executive Fire Officer Program (EFO) from The U.S. Fire Administration at the National Fire Academy. Murphy holds several state distinctions, including a Fire Service Instructor III level certification.
“Thomas’ 33 years of experience in the fire service, long list of certifications and intricate knowledge of our city made him the right choice to lead the Haines City Fire Department,” said City Manager Edward Walker Dean. “In addition to providing exemplary service, the Haines City Fire Department has been a forward-thinking, community-minded agency that we can all be proud of. I know Chief Murphy is up to the task in continuing that trend and moving the department forward.”