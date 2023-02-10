Deano Spalding of Loughman Oaks, Vanessa Gonzalez of Horizons Elementary and Carman Long of Citrus Ridge: A Civics Academy among were chosen along with 15 other Polk County educators by DKG and recognized during a ceremony in late January in Lakeland. Each also received a $50 prize.
Delta Kappa Gamma is an international society that promotes women educators. Each year the local chapter names a list of new teachers who are “exemplary and promising” teachers (male and female). They are nominated by their principals.
“All of the honorees are making a significant difference in the lives of the students, staff and families at the schools that they serve. They are all going above and beyond to make sure that students are learning and reaching their goals,” said Dr. Lana Headley, principal of Dundee Elementary Academy and vice president of DKG’s Lambda chapter. “This year’s Rising Stars are going to continue to shine brightly in Polk County schools. We look forward to many more accomplishments in store for these new teachers.”
Vanessa Gonzales, Horizon Elementary School
Vanessa Gonzales found her future home, school for the future of her sons, her future job and fulfilment all in one move to Davenport.
“The school was planted in my backyard and the rest is history,” she said.
It was meant to be.
Gonzalez’s back yard overlooked an orange grove. Soon the grove was replaced with Horizon
Elementary. The school opened in 2008, which is when her son, Danny, started kindergarten. Her son David started with Pre-K on his third birthday.
To fill her time and be near David, Gonzalez began working as a secretary in Horizon’s front office. She enjoyed serving the Hawks for 12 years.
Then she began substituting. She was feeling burned out last June when Principal Amy Heiser-Meyers asked Gonzalez what was holding her back.
Within a week Gonzalez had applied to teach. She quickly received a job offer. Now she’s in the middle of the school year teaching first grade in her “back yard.”
Her role has completely changed.
“I’m going from where everyone was asking me questions to being the needy one,” she said. “Instead of
helping 1,500 kids, I’m concentrating on my 20 babies. It’s a change and it’s rewarding. It’s something
you can’t put on a paycheck.”
She’s been preparing her “babies” for the next grade.
“You’re going to be big and go to second grade,” she says to them. “They get there’s so much to learn.”
While teaching, Gonzalez is learning as well, with help.
“I have wonderful support from the whole staff,” she said of her fellow Hawks. “I’m so thankful for the
opportunity. It was a leap of faith and it’s paid off. I’m doing it.”
Office volunteer Shannon Jackson has a child at Horizon who has extra needs. Gonzalez is her go-to.
“She is truly special,” said Jackson. “She always has her arms open. You don’t have to do that as a
teacher. It made (her daughter) Penelope feel special. She was super helpful and professional. She went
above and beyond. I’m very grateful to her and Horizon as a whole.”
Deano Spalding, Loughman Oaks
Deano Spalding, 39, hails from Jamaica, but has worked in the United States for the past five years.
He wanted to be a pilot as a teenager, and has accounting experience, but it was being in the classroom
where he found his calling as a teacher. At Loughman Oaks Elementary, where he teaches science and
math, is where his gentle nature shines.
“He is a ray of sunshine,’” said Loughman Oaks principal Sara Stoquert. “Every day he goes above and beyond his job role.”
Spalding believes in children and breaks down their little barriers while building up their confidence.
“It’s the self-belief that makes all the difference,” he said. “I do believe that. I’ve seen it firsthand.”
Spalding spoke of a child he taught in Jamaica.
“She was a student nobody wanted,” he said.
The 7-year-old came to his school in the middle of the first-grade year. She could not write or spell her
name.
With Spalding as her teacher, after two semesters she was ready for first grade.
“She was so amazed,” he said. “That was just rewarding.”
He found a similar story at Loughman Oaks. A boy didn’t like math. Spalding took the dislike away.
“Now he’s the first to answer any questions,” he said.
Two of his strategies to reach the potential of all his students is to ignore their grade level and the use of
manipulatives. A third is more personal.
“We start at the basics,” he said.
Then he goes to a hall closet which holds many totes and boxes.
Each has all kinds of “tools”. Those are the manipulatives. They may be colorful, cutouts or blocks.
“Sometimes they need information to do it, touch it and feel it by using hands-on materials. One manipulative is to use fake money to integrate into the decimal lessons.
“They retain it more,” he said. “It’s so amazing, especially when you introduce a new topic. Everyone’s
mind goes blank. That’s rewarding.”
His 6-year-old son Samuel is his most recent motivation.
“I thought, ‘What kind of teacher would he be comfortable with?’” Spalding said. “I try to be that for all students. I always try to do things differently. I want to take a lot more learning outside and have a lot more integration with real-life experience rather than a syllabus.”
He also appreciates the Montessori approach, which involves centers of students together, or several students together in a pod of desks.
Fractions are fun. Tweety Bird is the manipulative there because his top is so much bigger than his bottom, making him an improper fraction.
“It lets them take more charge of their learning,” he explained.
Finally, he builds relationships with other teachers and enjoys discussing teaching ideas with them. He gets to know the students by talking with them about their interests.
“If you’re not interested, it will be harder for you,” he said.