Having begun on May 16, construction projects in Haines City, Winter Haven, and Davenport will slow local traffic with road closures and detours.
Construction of a sewer connection for a new residential subdivision will close Johnson Avenue in Haines City for five days. Road closure is just east of the intersection of Johnson Avenue and N. 30th Street. Depending on the direction travel, traffic will be briefly detoured at 30th Street or Power Line Road to Baker Dairy Road or East Hinson Street to bypass work zone. While detours are short, commuters can expect peak hour congestion and delays. Johnson Avenue should reopen Friday evening.
New drainage and sewer installations for an FDOT widening project along Dundee Road (State Road 542) in Winter Haven will close East Executive Road at the intersection with Dundee Road for two weeks. Traffic will be redirected westerly to nearby Burns Lane or Carl Floyd Road to access East Executive Road. Delays are expected to be minimal.
New residential subdivision construction will close Little Zion Road in Davenport for three months to improve roadway, install storm drainage, and import fill dirt for new embankments. Little Zion Road will be closed at Lee Jackson Highway (County Road 547). A short detour northerly to Ernie Caldwell Boulevard, then to Astonia Boulevard will bypass closure.
These and other active roadway construction projects countywide will affect traffic. Motorists should always drive carefully, be alert to crews, materials and equipment, and follow detour signs. For further details, call Bill Skelton with the Polk County Roads & Drainage Division at (863) 535-2200.