FOUR CORNERS — The Florida Department of Education recently released the 2018-19 graduation rates for the state, its school districts and individual high schools and the four districts that comprise the Four Corners area are each celebrating either an improvement or a rate that is above the state average.
For instance, Polk County Public Schools’ graduation rate improved to 81.2 percent last year — a new record for the district. The latest graduation rate for PCPS is an increase from 80.4 percent in 2017-18.
“I’m pleased that we have continued to improve upon our graduation rate with another record-breaking performance in 2018-19,” said PCPS Superintendent Jacqueline M. Byrd. “The data reflects the hard work and long hours invested by our teachers, staff, students, families and volunteers. But the true meaning of our graduation rate is that more students in Polk County are successfully completing their K-12 education every year — better preparing them for the challenges and opportunities of life after high school.”
According to a PCPS release, Polk County’s 14 traditional public high schools had an average graduation rate of 88.8 percent in 2018-19, up 2.3 percentage points from 86.5 percent the year before. The majority of Polk’s traditional high schools improved their graduation rates last year, and most outperformed the statewide graduation rate of 86.9 percent.
Schools showing significant improvement included Davenport’s Ridge Community High School.
“The improvement of Ridge Community’s graduation rate has been a whole-school effort, with an intentional focus on interventions and follow-up,” said Ridge Community High Principal Stephen Ely in a statement. “We keep the success of our students at the forefront, and designate staff members to monitor grades and attendance of students who may otherwise fall through the cracks.”
Ridge Community High’s rate was 88.1 percent, a 5.4 percent increase from the previous year’s 82.7 percent rate.
In Osceola County, the Osceola County School District announced its graduation rate has reached an all-time high of 90 percent.
In Lake County, Lake County Schools increased its graduation rate to 86.8 percent — a 2.7 percent increase over the prior year. According to a release, every high school in the district saw an increase in its rate.
Finally, in Orange County, Orange County Public Schools’ graduation rate went down by .5 percent — from 88.9 percent to 88.4 percent, but district officials still touted that 19 OCPS traditional high schools earned graduation rates above 90 percent and that the district continues to outperform the state average of 86.9 by 1.5 percentage points.
“We continually strive to improve our graduation rates as we prepare our 212,000 students for college and career,” said OCPS Superintendent Barbara Jenkins.
The complete report can be found at http://www.fldoe.org/.